Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Blames Navalny for His Fate, Dismisses Allegations of Kremlin Involvement

Politics | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 22:46
Bulgaria: Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Blames Navalny for His Fate, Dismisses Allegations of Kremlin Involvement

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, made controversial remarks regarding the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stating that he "chose this fate himself." Speaking to journalists at Shipka Peak, Mitrofanova asserted that prison is not a sanatorium and implied that Navalny's demise was a consequence of his own actions.

Mitrofanova's comments come amidst ongoing scrutiny and speculation surrounding Navalny's death on February 16. Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Navalny's demise, with many questions remaining unanswered.

Navalny's funeral took place recently, drawing long queues of mourners at Borisov Cemetery in Moscow. However, the Kremlin has maintained a terse stance regarding Navalny's death and burial, providing little information or commentary on the matter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Navalny, Russian Ambassador, Bulgaria, Kremlin

Related Articles:

March 3rd: Celebrating Bulgaria's National Holiday and Historical Resilience

Every year on March 3rd, Bulgarians come together to celebrate their National Holiday, marking a pivotal moment in their history – the Liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman rule

Society » Culture | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 07:30

PES President Backs Bulgaria's Full Schengen Membership

Nicolas Schmit, the newly-elected president of the Party of European Socialists (PES), has voiced his support for Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area

Business | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 22:12

Insights from Radev: Bulgaria's President on Cabinet Changes and Orban's Praise for Peace Efforts

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev shared his insights on the imminent cabinet rotation and the potential obstacles it may face in an interview with Bulgarian correspondents on Friday

Politics | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 11:22

Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days

As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast

Society » Environment | March 1, 2024, Friday // 20:19

Bulgaria's National Liberation Day: Celebrations Across the Nation Await! (FULL LIST)

March 3 holds a special place in the hearts of all true Bulgarians

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Massive Turnout at Navalny's Funeral Despite Obstacles from the Kremlin

In a powerful display of solidarity and defiance, over 10,000 individuals gathered outside a church in Moscow today for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

World » Russia | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Sofia Municipality Takes Action: Russian Flags Removed from City Boulevard

In response to an unauthorized display of Russian flags along "Tsarigradsko Shose", Sofia Municipality took decisive action to remove them promptly

Politics | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 22:09

Insights from Radev: Bulgaria's President on Cabinet Changes and Orban's Praise for Peace Efforts

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev shared his insights on the imminent cabinet rotation and the potential obstacles it may face in an interview with Bulgarian correspondents on Friday

Politics | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 11:22

Controversy Erupts in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Claims of Criminal Migrants Returned from Germany

Tensions flared in Bulgaria's parliament today as the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) raised concerns over the return of migrants with criminal records from Germany, sparking a heated debate in the plenary hall

Politics | March 1, 2024, Friday // 13:16

Borissov Calls for More Efficiency in Government Amid Negotiations with Petkov

In the midst of negotiations with Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of We Continue the Change, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has emphasized the need to focus on enhancing government efficiency following the anticipated rotation

Politics | March 1, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Christo Grozev Reflects on Navalny: A Remarkable Optimist and Advocate for Free Speech

In a poignant tribute to Alexei Navalny, investigative journalist Christo Grozev shared heartfelt memories of the Russian opposition leader

Politics | March 1, 2024, Friday // 10:48

Bulgarian Politics at a Crossroads: Government Rotation or Snap Elections Looming?

The political climate in Bulgaria remains fraught with tension

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria