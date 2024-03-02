Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Blames Navalny for His Fate, Dismisses Allegations of Kremlin Involvement

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, made controversial remarks regarding the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stating that he "chose this fate himself." Speaking to journalists at Shipka Peak, Mitrofanova asserted that prison is not a sanatorium and implied that Navalny's demise was a consequence of his own actions.

Mitrofanova's comments come amidst ongoing scrutiny and speculation surrounding Navalny's death on February 16. Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Navalny's demise, with many questions remaining unanswered.

Navalny's funeral took place recently, drawing long queues of mourners at Borisov Cemetery in Moscow. However, the Kremlin has maintained a terse stance regarding Navalny's death and burial, providing little information or commentary on the matter.