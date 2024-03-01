Missing Sliven Teen Found Safe; Search Continues for Dupnitsa Girl

The 18-year-old student Gergana Tsandeva, who went missing from Sliven on February 28, has been located by the police. Tsandeva, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances, was found alive and in good physical condition. However, details about her whereabouts or the reason for her disappearance have not been disclosed by the authorities.

The discovery of Tsandeva ends days of anxiety and uncertainty for her parents, who reported her missing after she failed to return home from school and did not respond to calls on her phone. While Tsandeva's safe recovery brings relief, questions linger about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, with family issues speculated as one possible explanation.

Meanwhile, the search for another missing teenager, 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa, continues. Ivana has been missing since February 22, prompting a widespread search effort by the police and gendarmes in the area. Field searches are underway south of Dupnitsa and along the German river, as authorities intensify their efforts to locate the missing girl.