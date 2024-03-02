PES President Backs Bulgaria's Full Schengen Membership

Nicolas Schmit, the newly-elected president of the Party of European Socialists (PES), has voiced his support for Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area. Speaking at a press briefing following his election at a PES congress held in Rome, Schmit emphasized the importance of Bulgaria's integration into the Schengen Zone.

"It is time for Bulgaria to join Schengen fully. I have always supported Bulgaria and Romania," stated Schmit, highlighting his longstanding advocacy for the inclusion of both countries in the border-free Schengen Area.

Schmit's endorsement comes amidst ongoing discussions regarding Bulgaria's European Union membership, a topic that has gained prominence since the tenure of Sergey Stanishev as Bulgaria's prime minister from 2005 to 2009. Acknowledging Bulgaria's active role within the EU and its significance for European security, Schmit emphasized the need to support and acknowledge Bulgaria's contributions to the European project.

"Bulgaria is a very active and important member of the EU. The country is important to European security. It has to be supported and recognized," affirmed Schmit, underscoring Bulgaria's role as a key player in regional and European affairs.

As Bulgaria continues its efforts towards full integration into the Schengen Area, Schmit's statement signals a positive stance from the PES towards Bulgaria's aspirations for closer European integration.