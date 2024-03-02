Sofia Municipality Takes Action: Russian Flags Removed from City Boulevard
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Blames Navalny for His Fate, Dismisses Allegations of Kremlin Involvement
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, made controversial remarks regarding the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Insights from Radev: Bulgaria's President on Cabinet Changes and Orban's Praise for Peace Efforts
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev shared his insights on the imminent cabinet rotation and the potential obstacles it may face in an interview with Bulgarian correspondents on Friday
Controversy Erupts in Bulgarian Parliament Amid Claims of Criminal Migrants Returned from Germany
Tensions flared in Bulgaria's parliament today as the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) raised concerns over the return of migrants with criminal records from Germany, sparking a heated debate in the plenary hall
Borissov Calls for More Efficiency in Government Amid Negotiations with Petkov
In the midst of negotiations with Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of We Continue the Change, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has emphasized the need to focus on enhancing government efficiency following the anticipated rotation
Christo Grozev Reflects on Navalny: A Remarkable Optimist and Advocate for Free Speech
In a poignant tribute to Alexei Navalny, investigative journalist Christo Grozev shared heartfelt memories of the Russian opposition leader
Bulgarian Politics at a Crossroads: Government Rotation or Snap Elections Looming?
The political climate in Bulgaria remains fraught with tension