Sofia Municipality Takes Action: Russian Flags Removed from City Boulevard

Politics | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 22:09
Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality Takes Action: Russian Flags Removed from City Boulevard

In response to an unauthorized display of Russian flags along "Tsarigradsko Shose", Sofia Municipality took decisive action to remove them promptly. Mayor Vassil Terziev announced on Saturday via his Facebook page that crews from the municipality had successfully removed the flags, which had been placed on light poles by unidentified individuals.

The incident, which occurred along one of Sofia's major thoroughfares, prompted Mayor Terziev to assure residents that further checks would be conducted along the south arc of the Sofia Ring Road to ensure no additional flags had been placed.

To aid in identifying those responsible for the unauthorized display, authorities are analyzing footage from traffic cameras. Mayor Terziev emphasized the importance of holding accountable those who violate public order and urged citizens to report any similar incidents to the Contact Centre of Sofia Municipality via their website: https://call.sofia.bg

