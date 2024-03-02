Insights from Radev: Bulgaria's President on Cabinet Changes and Orban's Praise for Peace Efforts

Bulgaria: Insights from Radev: Bulgaria's President on Cabinet Changes and Orban's Praise for Peace Efforts

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev shared his insights on the imminent cabinet rotation and the potential obstacles it may face in an interview with Bulgarian correspondents on Friday. With speculation swirling about the prospect of a caretaker government, Radev disclosed that he currently does not entertain the idea of appointing one.

He emphasized that the decision regarding early parliamentary elections hinges on the level of trust within the power-sharing coalition and their self-assessment. Radev expressed concern over the evaluation criteria applied to current cabinet members, citing the case of Defence Minister Todor Tagarev. While some leaders advocate for his resignation due to perceived inadequacies regarding Ukraine, others advocate for his retention based on favorable relations with Kyiv.

President Radev reiterated his preference for a defense minister who prioritizes Bulgaria's security and the advancement of its military capabilities. When asked about Tagarev's performance in this regard, Radev asserted a desire for greater efforts.

Regarding the process of appointing a caretaker cabinet, Radev outlined the constraints imposed by recent constitutional amendments. While the President's discretion in appointing a caretaker prime minister has been curtailed, he stressed the importance of agreement on the cabinet's composition. Failure to reach consensus, Radev warned, could precipitate a profound parliamentary and constitutional crisis.

Praise from Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán commended President Rumen Radev for his stance on the Ukraine conflict during their encounter at the diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey. Orbán expressed gratitude on his social media profile, acknowledging Radev's rare willingness to advocate for peace in Europe. The discussions between the two leaders primarily revolved around enhancing Hungarian-Bulgarian economic ties, particularly focusing on energy security. Both parties expressed apprehension regarding the potential escalation of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict and emphasized the importance of achieving a ceasefire and initiating peace negotiations. They firmly opposed recent suggestions to deploy European troops to Ukraine. The meeting was also attended by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó and Minister of Economic Development Marton Nagy.

