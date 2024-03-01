Rosneft Initiates Sale of German Assets Amid Ukraine War

Bulgaria: Rosneft Initiates Sale of German Assets Amid Ukraine War

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil giant Rosneft has announced plans to divest its assets in Germany, aiming to conclude the sale by September, according to Germany's economy ministry, as reported by Reuters on Friday.

Rosneft's move comes after Berlin placed the company's German assets, including the prominent East German refinery Schwedt (PCK refinery), under trusteeship in September 2022, in response to geopolitical concerns. Despite Rosneft's legal challenges, the trusteeship has been extended, with the latest ruling from Germany's Federal Administrative Court indicating that Rosneft has withdrawn its case against the trusteeship.

The German Economy Ministry underscored the importance of ensuring energy security, particularly concerning the operations of the Schwedt refinery, as they scrutinize Rosneft's proposed asset sale. The current trusteeship is set to expire on March 10, with plans for an extension for another six months already in motion.

While Rosneft's law office in Germany has yet to comment on the reported asset sale, the decision signals a strategic shift amid geopolitical uncertainties, with both Russia and Germany navigating complex economic and diplomatic challenges in the wake of the Ukraine war.

