Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!

Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA. Todorov is competing for the prize alongside 12 other authors from Albania, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, and Tunisia.

The European Union (EU) Prize, facilitated through the Creative Europe program, is an annual initiative that celebrates the finest prose writers. It highlights the diversity of contemporary literature and encourages the reader’s interest. Works published in any of the EU member states during the previous year are eligible for nomination for the prize.

Todor P. Todorov’s “Hagabula” received the national award for Bulgarian novel of the year in 2023.

The European Union Prize for Literature was established in 2009. The award ceremony takes place in Brussels. Each of the 41 countries participating in the Creative Europe program has the right to nominate a writer once every three years.