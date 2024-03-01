Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!
Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA. Todorov is competing for the prize alongside 12 other authors from Albania, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, and Tunisia.
The European Union (EU) Prize, facilitated through the Creative Europe program, is an annual initiative that celebrates the finest prose writers. It highlights the diversity of contemporary literature and encourages the reader’s interest. Works published in any of the EU member states during the previous year are eligible for nomination for the prize.
Todor P. Todorov’s “Hagabula” received the national award for Bulgarian novel of the year in 2023.
The European Union Prize for Literature was established in 2009. The award ceremony takes place in Brussels. Each of the 41 countries participating in the Creative Europe program has the right to nominate a writer once every three years.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's National Liberation Day: Celebrations Across the Nation Await! (FULL LIST)
March 3 holds a special place in the hearts of all true Bulgarians
Bulgaria's Colorful Tradition: Unraveling the Mysteries of Baba Marta and the Martenitsa
On March 1, Bulgarians celebrate Baba Marta - one of the most beloved Bulgarian traditions, preserved to this day
Shipka Monument: New Opening Hours And Free Entry on March 3rd
Starting today, the working hours of the Freedom Monument on St. Nicholas Peak will be changed, as announced on their official Facebook page by the National Park Museum “Shipka Buzludzha”
Celebrating Bulgarian Tradition: Sixth Annual Martenitsa-Tree in Chicago
Embracing the rich cultural heritage of Bulgaria, Bulgarians in Chicago marked the sixth consecutive year of the international "Martenitsa" project on February 25th
History in Paintings: 125 Years Since the Birth of Dechko Uzunov (GALLERY)
On this day in 1899, Dechko Uzunov was born in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak
Illinois Governor Declares March 3 as Bulgaria's Liberation Day
Governor J. B. Pritzker of Illinois has declared March 3, 2024, as Bulgaria's Liberation Day in the state