Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!

Society » CULTURE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:47
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize! Facebook

Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA. Todorov is competing for the prize alongside 12 other authors from Albania, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, and Tunisia.

The European Union (EU) Prize, facilitated through the Creative Europe program, is an annual initiative that celebrates the finest prose writers. It highlights the diversity of contemporary literature and encourages the reader’s interest. Works published in any of the EU member states during the previous year are eligible for nomination for the prize.

Todor P. Todorov’s “Hagabula” received the national award for Bulgarian novel of the year in 2023.

The European Union Prize for Literature was established in 2009. The award ceremony takes place in Brussels. Each of the 41 countries participating in the Creative Europe program has the right to nominate a writer once every three years.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: novel, literature, prize, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

100 More Bulgarian Post Offices Offer Electronic Administrative Services

|

Bulgaria's Colorful Tradition: Unraveling the Mysteries of Baba Marta and the Martenitsa

|

Former Bulgarian Swimmer Arrested in UK on Espionage Charges for Russia

|

Sixth Bulgarian Charged in Alleged Russian Spy Network Case in London

|

Bulgarians' Top Travel Destinations: Neighboring Countries Lead in January 2024

|

Celebrating Bulgarian Tradition: Sixth Annual Martenitsa-Tree in Chicago

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria's National Liberation Day: Celebrations Across the Nation Await! (FULL LIST)

March 3 holds a special place in the hearts of all true Bulgarians

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Bulgaria's Colorful Tradition: Unraveling the Mysteries of Baba Marta and the Martenitsa

On March 1, Bulgarians celebrate Baba Marta - one of the most beloved Bulgarian traditions, preserved to this day

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Shipka Monument: New Opening Hours And Free Entry on March 3rd

Starting today, the working hours of the Freedom Monument on St. Nicholas Peak will be changed, as announced on their official Facebook page by the National Park Museum “Shipka Buzludzha”

Society » Culture | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 11:23

Celebrating Bulgarian Tradition: Sixth Annual Martenitsa-Tree in Chicago

Embracing the rich cultural heritage of Bulgaria, Bulgarians in Chicago marked the sixth consecutive year of the international "Martenitsa" project on February 25th

Society » Culture | February 26, 2024, Monday // 17:25

History in Paintings: 125 Years Since the Birth of Dechko Uzunov (GALLERY)

On this day in 1899, Dechko Uzunov was born in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak

Society » Culture | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:04

Illinois Governor Declares March 3 as Bulgaria's Liberation Day

Governor J. B. Pritzker of Illinois has declared March 3, 2024, as Bulgaria's Liberation Day in the state

Society » Culture | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria