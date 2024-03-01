Sofia's Low-Emission Zone Discontinued: What a Waste

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:26
Bulgaria: Sofia's Low-Emission Zone Discontinued: What a Waste

Today marks the end of an "era" for Sofia's low-emission zone, which ceases to operate after being introduced on December 1 last year. The zone, encompassing the central area of the city known as the "small ring," covered key thoroughfares such as "Vasil Levski" and "Patriarch Evtimii" boulevards, along with streets like "Gen. Skobelev," "Oplchenska," and "Slivnitsa" boulevard.

Implemented through an ordinance passed by the Sofia Municipal Council in late 2022, the zone aimed to address air quality concerns and combat pollution levels in the city center. The restriction primarily targeted vehicles classified as the most polluting of the first environmental class.

The decision to discontinue the low-emission zone follows a directive from the Sofia City Court, signaling a shift in environmental policy within the city. While the measure had been intended to mitigate pollution, its effectiveness and impact have come under scrutiny, prompting its discontinuation.

Efforts to enforce the ban on high-emission vehicles entering Sofia's city center were also hindered by the lack of suitable software and administrative capacity, leading to the absence of fines despite numerous violations observed. This underscores the need for investment in technology and infrastructure to effectively implement pollution control measures and safeguard public health.

The move raises questions about alternative strategies for managing air quality in Sofia's urban center and underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing environmental conservation with urban mobility needs. As the city reevaluates its approach to pollution control, stakeholders are tasked with devising innovative solutions to promote sustainable urban development.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, low-emission, zone, pollution

Related Articles:

Sofia March Honors Ukraine's Resilience: Commemorating Two Years Since Russian Invasion

A poignant procession swept through the heart of Sofia on Saturday evening, as citizens gathered in solidarity to mark the solemn occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Society | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 08:35

Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder

In a swift and targeted move, law enforcement authorities launched a special operation in Sofia, honing in on a building along Cherni Vrah Blvd. where offices of "Lev Ins" and the Union for Economic Initiative of Citizens are located

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Sofia Set to Host International Conference on Innovation and Creativity

Sofia, the vibrant capital of Bulgaria, is gearing up to host a prestigious international conference focused on innovation and creativity

Business | February 23, 2024, Friday // 12:48

Bulgarian Families Affected By Car Accidents Protest Again In Sofia

A protest by families who have lost their children in accidents is taking place in Sofia today.

Crime | February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Sofia Municipal Council Appoints Deputy Chairs Amid Political Strife

The Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) convened to elect its deputy chairs and members of standing committees, marking a significant development in the city's political landscape

Politics | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days

As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast

Society » Environment | March 1, 2024, Friday // 20:19

Bulgaria's National Liberation Day: Celebrations Across the Nation Await! (FULL LIST)

March 3 holds a special place in the hearts of all true Bulgarians

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Bulgarian Writer Nominated for Prestigious EU Literary Prize!

Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:47

100 More Bulgarian Post Offices Offer Electronic Administrative Services

From today, electronic applications for 74 administrative services are available in another 100 post offices in Bulgarian Posts, announced the state-owned company’s press center

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Baba Marta Blesses Kardzhali Hospital With First Twins of the Year

The first pair of twins for this year were born today on March 1st - Baba Marta, at the Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment “Dr. Atanas Dafkovski” in Kardzhali, announced the medical institution on its social media page, reported by BTA

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 13:05

18-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Sliven, Bulgaria

Authorities in Sliven, Bulgaria, have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of 18-year-old Gergana Georgieva Tsandeva, who has been reported missing

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria