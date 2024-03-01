Massive Turnout at Navalny's Funeral Despite Obstacles from the Kremlin
In a powerful display of solidarity and defiance, over 10,000 individuals gathered outside a church in Moscow today for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Chanting slogans such as "Alexei" and "We are not afraid," mourners paid their respects to Navalny, who died in prison on February 16.
The farewell ceremony for Navalny has begun. Thousands of people have gathered, shouting anti-war slogans such as 'no to war' and 'Putin is a killer' and utterances in support of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/iIey4mnDjS— NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) March 1, 2024
The atmosphere was somber yet charged with emotion as the coffin carrying Navalny's remains arrived at the church, greeted by applause from the gathered crowd. However, the Kremlin denounced the gathering as unauthorized, citing legal violations.
Ahead of the funeral service, the area saw an increased police presence, reflecting the tense political climate surrounding Navalny's death.
People are applauding and shouting ‘Navalny!’ as the hearse carrying his body arrives at the church pic.twitter.com/0jNBEEmsqe— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) March 1, 2024
Navalny's parents, Lyudmila and Anatoly, entered the church silently, their grief palpable to onlookers. Despite initial reluctance from Moscow's churches to host the funeral, Navalny's final service proceeded as scheduled.
Following the church ceremony, Navalny's casket was transported to the Borisov Cemetery for burial. However, the funeral procession encountered technical difficulties, with reports of mobile network coverage issues and signal disruptions during the live stream of the event.
⚡️At Alexei Navalny's funeral, people chant "Putin is a killer" pic.twitter.com/wv5Zdlaifm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 1, 2024
The sizable turnout at Navalny's funeral underscores the enduring impact of his activism and the widespread support he garnered both domestically and internationally.
