World » RUSSIA | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:18
Bulgaria: Massive Turnout at Navalny's Funeral Despite Obstacles from the Kremlin

In a powerful display of solidarity and defiance, over 10,000 individuals gathered outside a church in Moscow today for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Chanting slogans such as "Alexei" and "We are not afraid," mourners paid their respects to Navalny, who died in prison on February 16.

The atmosphere was somber yet charged with emotion as the coffin carrying Navalny's remains arrived at the church, greeted by applause from the gathered crowd. However, the Kremlin denounced the gathering as unauthorized, citing legal violations.

Ahead of the funeral service, the area saw an increased police presence, reflecting the tense political climate surrounding Navalny's death.

Navalny's parents, Lyudmila and Anatoly, entered the church silently, their grief palpable to onlookers. Despite initial reluctance from Moscow's churches to host the funeral, Navalny's final service proceeded as scheduled.

Following the church ceremony, Navalny's casket was transported to the Borisov Cemetery for burial. However, the funeral procession encountered technical difficulties, with reports of mobile network coverage issues and signal disruptions during the live stream of the event.

The sizable turnout at Navalny's funeral underscores the enduring impact of his activism and the widespread support he garnered both domestically and internationally.

