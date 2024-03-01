100 More Bulgarian Post Offices Offer Electronic Administrative Services
From today, electronic applications for 74 administrative services are available in another 100 post offices in Bulgarian Posts, announced the state-owned company’s press center.
Administrative services provided by the National Social Security Institute, the Social Assistance Agency, and the National Employment Agency will now be available in 132 post offices. This initiative primarily targets small communities, aiming to facilitate convenience for residents by saving them time and money on travel, as announced by the postal operator.
In certain postal stations, you can apply for targeted heating assistance, monthly child support until the completion of secondary education, monthly social assistance, certification of insurance coverage and income in the insurance booklet, etc. Since the service started on July 22, 2022, approximately 2200 applications have been submitted to the postal stations.
Details regarding postal offices and the administrative services they provide are available on the official website of “Bulgarian Posts”.
