Baba Marta Blesses Kardzhali Hospital With First Twins of the Year

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 1, 2024, Friday // 13:05
Bulgaria: Baba Marta Blesses Kardzhali Hospital With First Twins of the Year Pixabay

In Bulgaria, the first pair of twins for this year were born today on March 1st - Baba Marta, at the Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment “Dr. Atanas Dafkovski” in Kardzhali, announced the medical institution on its social media page, reported by BTA.

The babies are girls and were born via cesarean section. They are the mother’s second childbirth. Besides the twins, two more babies were born today - a boy and a girl.

Since the beginning of the year, 50 babies have been born in the hospital, as reported by the medical institution. They specify that for the entire year of 2023, there were 398 births, five of which were twins.

