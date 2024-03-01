Baba Marta Blesses Kardzhali Hospital With First Twins of the Year

Joyful Arrival: Baby Bison Born in Sofia Zoo
The Sofia Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a new member, as a baby bison has made its debut, adding to the growing diversity of the zoo
In Bulgaria, the first pair of twins for this year were born today on March 1st - Baba Marta, at the Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment “Dr. Atanas Dafkovski” in Kardzhali, announced the medical institution on its social media page, reported by BTA.
The babies are girls and were born via cesarean section. They are the mother’s second childbirth. Besides the twins, two more babies were born today - a boy and a girl.
Since the beginning of the year, 50 babies have been born in the hospital, as reported by the medical institution. They specify that for the entire year of 2023, there were 398 births, five of which were twins.
As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast
March 3 holds a special place in the hearts of all true Bulgarians
Todor P. Todorov’s novel “Hagabula” has been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature, reported BTA
Today marks the end of an "era" for Sofia's low-emission zone, which ceases to operate after being introduced on December 1 last year
From today, electronic applications for 74 administrative services are available in another 100 post offices in Bulgarian Posts, announced the state-owned company’s press center
Authorities in Sliven, Bulgaria, have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of 18-year-old Gergana Georgieva Tsandeva, who has been reported missing
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion