Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days

As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast.

March 2 is set to bring rainy conditions to much of Western and Central Bulgaria, with particularly intense showers expected in the southwestern regions and the Rhodope Mountains. However, as the day progresses, the clouds are expected to scatter, starting from the southwesternmost points. Temperatures will range from lows of 4°C to 9°C, with highs reaching between 8°C to 13°C across most areas.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy skies and occasional rain showers are anticipated, accompanied by light to moderate east-northeasterly winds. Temperatures along the coast will range from 8°C to 10°C, with the seawater temperature hovering around 8-9°C.

In the mountains, cloudy and rainy conditions are forecasted, with snow expected above 1,500-1,700 meters. Strong south-southeasterly winds in the morning will gradually turn northwesterly by the afternoon. Temperatures in the mountains will range from 5°C to 6°C at 1,200 meters, dropping to 0°C at higher elevations.

Moving into March 3, cloudy skies will persist, with isolated light rain showers possible in Western Bulgaria. However, clouds are expected to scatter in the afternoon, accompanied by light southeasterly winds. Temperatures will range from 1°C to 6°C in the morning, reaching highs between 10°C to 15°C during the day.

By March 4, mostly sunny conditions are forecasted, although fog may be present in lowland areas. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise by two to three degrees compared to previous days. A southwesterly wind will strengthen throughout the day, with clouds thickening in the afternoon and the possibility of some rain showers.