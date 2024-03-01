Elon Musk Sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman Over Alleged Breach of Contract

Elon Musk Reveals Breakthrough: Patient Controls Computer Mouse with Brain Chip!
Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, has announced a significant breakthrough in brain-computer interface technology
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste during a parliamentary control session in Bulgaria today
Effective March 1, Bulgaria has officially halted the use and importation of Russian oil for fuel production, following a decision by the Parliament to drop the derogation
Economic sentiment in both the European Union and Bulgaria experienced some turbulence in February, reflecting ongoing uncertainties surrounding economic recovery and global challenges
"Bulgargaz" suggests an 18% decrease in natural gas prices starting next month
In a testament to its enduring resilience, Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday, inching closer to the significant milestone of $60,000
The Ministry of Tourism in Bulgaria has unveiled plans for significant reforms in the tender procedures for beach rentals across the country, aiming to enhance transparency and fairness in the process
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion