Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste during a parliamentary control session in Bulgaria today, revealing that the country is engaged in discussions with other European nations regarding potential solutions.

Denkov emphasized that Bulgaria's stance on nuclear waste storage remains unchanged for the foreseeable future. He highlighted that no immediate alterations are expected in the current regime, which has persisted since the establishment of the Bulgarian nuclear power plant, even amid shifting diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union and subsequently with the Russian Federation.

The prime minister stressed that any decision regarding the temporary storage of nuclear waste will be contingent upon the formulation of a comprehensive long-term storage strategy. He underscored the importance of aligning Bulgaria's approach with broader European deliberations on the matter.