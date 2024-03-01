Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions

Business » ENERGY | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions @Pixabay

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste during a parliamentary control session in Bulgaria today, revealing that the country is engaged in discussions with other European nations regarding potential solutions.

Denkov emphasized that Bulgaria's stance on nuclear waste storage remains unchanged for the foreseeable future. He highlighted that no immediate alterations are expected in the current regime, which has persisted since the establishment of the Bulgarian nuclear power plant, even amid shifting diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union and subsequently with the Russian Federation.

The prime minister stressed that any decision regarding the temporary storage of nuclear waste will be contingent upon the formulation of a comprehensive long-term storage strategy. He underscored the importance of aligning Bulgaria's approach with broader European deliberations on the matter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, nuclear, storage, European

Related Articles:

Insights from Radev: Bulgaria's President on Cabinet Changes and Orban's Praise for Peace Efforts

|

Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days

|

Bulgaria's National Liberation Day: Celebrations Across the Nation Await! (FULL LIST)

|

European Prosecutor's Office Investigates 203 Cases of Fraud in Bulgaria Totaling €884.9 Million in EU Funds

|

18-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Sliven, Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Citizens, Facilitating Employment

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Ceases Russian Oil Imports: Parliament's Decision Marks End of Derogation

Effective March 1, Bulgaria has officially halted the use and importation of Russian oil for fuel production, following a decision by the Parliament to drop the derogation

Business » Energy | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:10

Bulgargaz Proposes 18% Reduction in Natural Gas Prices

"Bulgargaz" suggests an 18% decrease in natural gas prices starting next month

Business » Energy | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:31

Europe's Energy Evolution: Declining Gas Demand and Renewable Growth

In a recent report released by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) on Wednesday, it was revealed that demand for natural gas in Europe experienced a significant decline last year, dropping to its lowest level in a decade

Business » Energy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgarian Kozloduy NPP Confirms Smooth Transition to Non-Russian Nuclear Fuel

Amidst concerns surrounding energy security and the transition away from Russian nuclear fuel, the executive director of Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Valentin Nikolov, has reassured the public that there is no risk of operational disrupt

Business » Energy | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15

Majority of Bulgarians Fear Impact of Green Deal on Electricity Bills

Amid the implementation of measures under the European Union's Green Deal, 64% of Bulgarians have identified the escalating electricity prices as their top concern

Business » Energy | February 16, 2024, Friday // 13:18

US Development Finance Corporation Eyes Bulgaria's Energy Sector

Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Asen Vassilev, engaged in discussions with Scott Nathan, the executive director of the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), during his visit to Washington

Business » Energy | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 13:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria