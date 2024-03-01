Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste during a parliamentary control session in Bulgaria today, revealing that the country is engaged in discussions with other European nations regarding potential solutions.
Denkov emphasized that Bulgaria's stance on nuclear waste storage remains unchanged for the foreseeable future. He highlighted that no immediate alterations are expected in the current regime, which has persisted since the establishment of the Bulgarian nuclear power plant, even amid shifting diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union and subsequently with the Russian Federation.
The prime minister stressed that any decision regarding the temporary storage of nuclear waste will be contingent upon the formulation of a comprehensive long-term storage strategy. He underscored the importance of aligning Bulgaria's approach with broader European deliberations on the matter.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Ceases Russian Oil Imports: Parliament's Decision Marks End of Derogation
Effective March 1, Bulgaria has officially halted the use and importation of Russian oil for fuel production, following a decision by the Parliament to drop the derogation
Bulgargaz Proposes 18% Reduction in Natural Gas Prices
"Bulgargaz" suggests an 18% decrease in natural gas prices starting next month
Europe's Energy Evolution: Declining Gas Demand and Renewable Growth
In a recent report released by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) on Wednesday, it was revealed that demand for natural gas in Europe experienced a significant decline last year, dropping to its lowest level in a decade
Bulgarian Kozloduy NPP Confirms Smooth Transition to Non-Russian Nuclear Fuel
Amidst concerns surrounding energy security and the transition away from Russian nuclear fuel, the executive director of Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Valentin Nikolov, has reassured the public that there is no risk of operational disrupt
Majority of Bulgarians Fear Impact of Green Deal on Electricity Bills
Amid the implementation of measures under the European Union's Green Deal, 64% of Bulgarians have identified the escalating electricity prices as their top concern
US Development Finance Corporation Eyes Bulgaria's Energy Sector
Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Asen Vassilev, engaged in discussions with Scott Nathan, the executive director of the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), during his visit to Washington