Obstacles Surround Navalny's Funeral Arrangements in Russia: Family Struggles to Secure Hearse

Massive Turnout at Navalny's Funeral Despite Obstacles from the Kremlin
In a powerful display of solidarity and defiance, over 10,000 individuals gathered outside a church in Moscow today for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
The family of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny encountered unexpected hurdles in organizing his funeral procession, as they struggled to find a hearse to transport his body to the church for the ceremony, CNN reported.
Navalny's team revealed that efforts to secure a hearse were obstructed by unknown individuals, with allegations that the body was being held to coerce the family into agreeing to a private funeral.
According to Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, drivers were intimidated and threatened against transporting Navalny's body, leading to a situation where no hearse was willing to assist. Navalny's funeral is scheduled to take place at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Moscow's Maryino district, followed by burial at Borisov Cemetery.
Initially planned as a public farewell, Navalny's funeral arrangements faced further challenges when cemetery workers claimed unavailability for grave-digging, as noted by Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.
Reports emerged of venues refusing service upon learning of Navalny's association, indicating deliberate interference with the funeral proceedings. Navalny's death, occurring in a Siberian penal colony on February 16, amidst a 19-year sentence, stirred global grief and raised suspicions of foul play.
His passing came ahead of Russia's presidential elections, prompting widespread scrutiny and condemnation. Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of responsibility for her husband's demise, an allegation dismissed by the Kremlin.
The saga surrounding Navalny's funeral arrangements underscores the ongoing tensions between the opposition and the Russian government, as well as the persistent challenges faced by dissenting voices in the country.
