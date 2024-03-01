European Prosecutor's Office Investigates 203 Cases of Fraud in Bulgaria Totaling €884.9 Million in EU Funds

World » EU | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:17
Bulgaria: European Prosecutor's Office Investigates 203 Cases of Fraud in Bulgaria Totaling €884.9 Million in EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has revealed startling figures regarding investigations into suspected fraud involving European Union funds in Bulgaria, with a staggering 203 cases under scrutiny, amounting to €884.9 million. According to a report for the year, the investigations shed light on concerning misuse of EU budget allocations within the country.

Throughout 2023, a total of 107 new investigations were initiated, focusing on misappropriations totaling €405.2 million. Notably, among these cases are probes into VAT fraud, with a collective value of €28.2 million. However, despite the significant sums involved, no orders for property seizure were issued during the year.

Furthermore, the report indicates that while numerous investigations were launched, none resulted in final court decisions or convictions, highlighting the complexity and challenges inherent in prosecuting such cases.

The breakdown of reported abuses reveals a range of infractions, with a significant portion linked to irregularities in public procurement processes. Additionally, suspicions of spending irregularities with public funds, VAT evasion, and corruption allegations also feature prominently in the investigations.

A closer look at the sectors affected by the fraudulent activities shows that mismanagement of funds from the EU budget for cohesion programs constitutes the bulk of the investigations. Agriculture-related programs also feature prominently among the cases under scrutiny.

Overall, the European Public Prosecutor's Office disclosed that it initiated over 330 investigations across the EU in the past year, with an estimated €11.5 billion in damages to the European budget attributed to these cases.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, European, Prosecutor's Office, fraud

Related Articles:

Insights from Radev: Bulgaria's President on Cabinet Changes and Orban's Praise for Peace Efforts

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev shared his insights on the imminent cabinet rotation and the potential obstacles it may face in an interview with Bulgarian correspondents on Friday

Politics | March 2, 2024, Saturday // 11:22

Weather Forecast In Bulgaria Over The Next 3 Days

As March begins, Bulgarians can expect a mix of rainy and sunny weather over the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast

Society » Environment | March 1, 2024, Friday // 20:19

Bulgaria's National Liberation Day: Celebrations Across the Nation Await! (FULL LIST)

March 3 holds a special place in the hearts of all true Bulgarians

Society » Culture | March 1, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste during a parliamentary control session in Bulgaria today

Business » Energy | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:30

18-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Sliven, Bulgaria

Authorities in Sliven, Bulgaria, have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of 18-year-old Gergana Georgieva Tsandeva, who has been reported missing

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:13

Bulgaria Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Citizens, Facilitating Employment

Bulgaria has extended the term of temporary protection for individuals from Ukraine

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Eurozone Inflation Slows to 2.6% in February, Slightly Higher Than Expected

In January 2024, inflation in the Eurozone slowed down as expected to 2.8% on an annual basis from 2.9% at the end of the previous year, according to preliminary data from Eurostat

World » EU | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:09

Estonian PM Supports Considering Ground Troops in Ukraine Amid Macron's Remarks

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has joined the debate over the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine, stating that Western leaders should not dismiss the option

World » EU | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:32

Navalny's Wife Urges EU: Combat Putin's Regime by Targeting Mafia Networks

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, delivered a powerful speech at the European Parliament

World » EU | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:28

Von Der Leyen: War May Not Be Imminent But It Is Not Out Of The Question!

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed harnessing windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine

World » EU | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:30

EU Urges Continued Gas Conservation Amidst Energy Crisis

In a bid to navigate the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has recommended that member states persist in their efforts to conserve gas supplies

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:37

Austria Holds Firm Against Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Membership

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, particularly via land borders

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria