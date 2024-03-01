18-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Sliven, Bulgaria

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:13
Bulgaria: 18-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Sliven, Bulgaria

Authorities in Sliven, Bulgaria, have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of 18-year-old Gergana Georgieva Tsandeva, who has been reported missing. According to the regional office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Gergana, a resident of Sliven, was last seen on February 28 in the vicinity of the city garden in Sliven.

Gergana's parents notified authorities on February 29 after failing to establish contact with their daughter since February 28. Concerned for her safety, they reported that Gergana has not responded to their calls, prompting the search effort.

Described as wearing a black puffer jacket, a black handbag, and black patent leather shoes, Gergana's disappearance has raised alarm in the community. The Sliven Regional Administration urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward and assist in locating her.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact emergency services at 112, the local police department at 044644311, or use the provided contact number 0898460048. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the nearest branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide any leads that may aid in the search for Gergana Tsandeva.

We remind you that Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa is still missing, for the 9th day in a row.

