Bulgarian National Flag Raised At Shipka Peak In Anticipation Of March 3rd

On the eve of March 3rd - Bulgaria's national holiday, this year thousands of Bulgarians will visit Shipka to honor the memory of the heroes of the Liberation. The presence of state officials is also expected. The organization of the celebration is extremely strict to maintain public order.

Today, the national tricolor flag was raised on the Shipka monument. “This tradition has been going on for more than 10 years. It measures 10 by 6 meters and covers a total area of 60 square meters”, said Chavdar Angelov, director of the Shipka-Buzludzha National Park-Museum, during an interview on “Zdravei, Bulgaria”.

He explained that the height of the monument itself is 22 meters. “The view is unique. The monument is impressive, and the location is historically significant for our country, which is why hundreds climb here for the national holiday”, he pointed out.