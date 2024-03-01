German Chancellor Opposes Sending Taurus Missiles to Ukraine, Citing Potential Threat to Moscow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his opposition to sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing concerns over the potential use of these German-made missiles against targets in the Russian capital, Moscow. Speaking during a public dialogue in Dresden, Scholz highlighted the significant range of the Taurus missiles, which could theoretically target specific locations in Moscow if deployed incorrectly.

Scholz emphasized the need for meticulous missile programming to ensure precision targeting and prevent unintended consequences. He stressed that Germany's complex missile systems require expert programming to guarantee they do not stray off course. Despite criticism, Scholz remained steadfast in his stance, asserting that German and NATO soldiers would not be deployed in Ukraine.

The Chancellor underscored the importance of preventing escalation and averting a direct conflict between Russia and NATO. He expressed irritation at criticisms of Germany's decision, noting that Berlin has provided substantial military assistance to Ukraine, including tanks, rocket launchers, and air defense systems.

Responding to concerns about prioritizing military aid over diplomatic efforts, Scholz argued that Germany must address the urgent situation created by Russia's aggression towards Ukraine. He defended Germany's diplomatic engagements with Russia but acknowledged the lack of positive outcomes from these discussions.

The public dialogue in Dresden marked the 12th such event attended by Chancellor Scholz, where he addressed numerous questions regarding the situation in Ukraine and Germany's approach to the conflict.