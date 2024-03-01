Borissov Calls for More Efficiency in Government Amid Negotiations with Petkov

In the midst of negotiations with Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of We Continue the Change, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has emphasized the need to focus on enhancing government efficiency following the anticipated rotation.

During discussions, Borissov emphasized the importance of transitioning towards a more effective government model. He underscored the necessity of addressing unanswered questions and unfulfilled tasks within the parliamentary setting, indicating areas where improvements are required.

Borissov outlined plans to present the coalition agreement to his party on March 5, emphasizing the significance of clear communication and alignment of priorities within the party ranks. He highlighted the need for thorough discussions to ensure coherence and consensus on the proposed government structure.

Regarding the acting chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, Borissov expressed his reluctance to demand Sarafov's resignation, citing concerns over potential politicization of the issue. He criticized what he perceived as partisan maneuvers aimed at undermining Sarafov's position, emphasizing the need for objectivity and fair assessment.

Later, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov commented on the upcoming negotiation process following Boyko Borissov's announcement of the schedule for the coalition agreement proposed by GERB. Denkov emphasized the need for thorough negotiations, acknowledging that the process will likely extend beyond the initial two-day timeframe set by Borissov.

Denkov expressed optimism that sufficient time will be allocated for negotiating teams to identify common ground and engage in meaningful discussions. He highlighted the importance of both sides presenting documents as the basis for negotiations.

While Denkov confirmed his readiness with ministerial assessments for the past month, he revealed that discussions on the cabinet composition with Mariya Gabriel have yet to take place. However, he anticipates these discussions to occur in the near future.

Denkov addressed concerns about individuals sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act heading parliamentary parties (such as Delyan Peevski), attributing the issue to shortcomings in the justice system. He emphasized the need for accountability and justice for those who have violated the law.