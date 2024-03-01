During a House Armed Services Committee hearing, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered a stark message, asserting that if Ukraine were to lose its battle against Russia, NATO forces would engage in combat against Moscow. Austin's remarks came amidst tensions spurred by French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of potential Western military deployment to Ukraine.

The Defense Secretary's statement underscored concerns over the broader implications of a Ukrainian defeat, highlighting the potential for Russia to further expand its territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine's borders. He emphasized the apprehension among Baltic countries, fearing they could be the next targets of Russian aggression.

"If Ukraine loses, Putin will not stop, he will continue to attack and seize the sovereign territory of his neighbors," Austin said. "And if you're a Baltic country, you're very worried about being next. And that's why they know Putin, they know what he's capable of. And frankly, if Ukraine loses, I really believe that NATO will go to war with Russia."

Austin's assertion of NATO's potential involvement in a conflict with Russia drew varied responses, with some European leaders distancing themselves from the notion, while others, like Macron, stood by similar sentiments. The Kremlin reacted sharply, viewing Austin's comments as a direct threat and dismissing them as an attempt to fabricate excuses for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Austin's remarks, characterizing them as evidence of Washington's aggressive intentions. She suggested that such rhetoric only served to expose the true aggressor in the ongoing tensions.

"Is this a direct threat to Russia, or an attempt to invent an excuse for Zelensky? Both are insane. That's why everyone now sees who the aggressor is - Washington," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.