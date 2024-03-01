Amid tensions in Moldova, French diplomacy has raised concerns over what it perceives as Moscow's involvement in "attempts to destabilize" the country. Pro-Russian separatists from Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, have reportedly sought assistance from Moscow, prompting speculation about Russia's role in the unfolding situation, AFP reported.

A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry highlighted Moldova's vulnerability to aggressive destabilization tactics, which are believed to be orchestrated by Moscow. The recent plea for assistance from separatists in Transnistria, devoid of any recognized autonomy, has raised alarm bells and drawn attention to Russia's potential involvement in exacerbating tensions in the region.

The French Foreign Ministry underscored the importance of collective resistance to what it perceives as a renewal of Russia's aggressiveness. With Moldova navigating precarious political waters, the international community is urged to remain vigilant and address any actions that threaten regional stability.

The separatist authorities in Transnistria have formally requested Russia's intervention to safeguard the region against what they describe as "concerted economic pressure" from the Moldovan government. Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway territory bordering Ukraine, has maintained autonomy from the Moldovan authorities for over three decades, with Moscow's backing. The presence of over a thousand Russian troops in the region further underscores Russia's strategic interests in Transnistria.

The recent implementation of customs regulations by the Moldovan government, requiring companies in Transnistria to pay import duties to the Moldovan budget, has exacerbated tensions between the two entities. This move has been met with resistance from Transnistrian authorities, prompting them to turn to Moscow for support.

In response to the separatists' plea, a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Russia's commitment to protecting the interests of Transnistrian residents. The Russian government assured that all requests would be carefully considered by relevant departments, signaling Moscow's readiness to intervene in the unfolding crisis.