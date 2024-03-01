Obstacles Surround Navalny's Funeral Arrangements in Russia: Family Struggles to Secure Hearse
The family of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny encountered unexpected hurdles in organizing his funeral procession
Amid tensions in Moldova, French diplomacy has raised concerns over what it perceives as Moscow's involvement in "attempts to destabilize" the country. Pro-Russian separatists from Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, have reportedly sought assistance from Moscow, prompting speculation about Russia's role in the unfolding situation, AFP reported.
A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry highlighted Moldova's vulnerability to aggressive destabilization tactics, which are believed to be orchestrated by Moscow. The recent plea for assistance from separatists in Transnistria, devoid of any recognized autonomy, has raised alarm bells and drawn attention to Russia's potential involvement in exacerbating tensions in the region.
The French Foreign Ministry underscored the importance of collective resistance to what it perceives as a renewal of Russia's aggressiveness. With Moldova navigating precarious political waters, the international community is urged to remain vigilant and address any actions that threaten regional stability.
The separatist authorities in Transnistria have formally requested Russia's intervention to safeguard the region against what they describe as "concerted economic pressure" from the Moldovan government. Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway territory bordering Ukraine, has maintained autonomy from the Moldovan authorities for over three decades, with Moscow's backing. The presence of over a thousand Russian troops in the region further underscores Russia's strategic interests in Transnistria.
The recent implementation of customs regulations by the Moldovan government, requiring companies in Transnistria to pay import duties to the Moldovan budget, has exacerbated tensions between the two entities. This move has been met with resistance from Transnistrian authorities, prompting them to turn to Moscow for support.
In response to the separatists' plea, a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Russia's commitment to protecting the interests of Transnistrian residents. The Russian government assured that all requests would be carefully considered by relevant departments, signaling Moscow's readiness to intervene in the unfolding crisis.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil giant Rosneft has announced plans to divest its assets in Germany,
In a powerful display of solidarity and defiance, over 10,000 individuals gathered outside a church in Moscow today for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO nations, cautioning them against the deployment of troops to Ukraine and emphasizing the risk of a nuclear conflict
Amidst an alleged "economic blockade imposed by Moldova", the parliament of Transnistria, a self-proclaimed republic unrecognized by the international community, has issued an appeal to Russia for assistance
In a stern warning to French President Emmanuel Macron, allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against any potential deployment of foreign troops into Ukraine, drawing parallels to Napoleon Bonaparte's ill-fated invasion of Russia in 1812
