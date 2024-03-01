Bulgaria Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Citizens, Facilitating Employment

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 10:05
Bulgaria Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Citizens, Facilitating Employment

Bulgaria has extended the term of temporary protection for individuals from Ukraine. Decision No. 54, issued by the Council of Ministers on January 25, 2024, prolongs the period during which Ukrainian citizens can find employment opportunities in the country with relative ease.

Under the extended temporary protection, employers in Bulgaria can continue to hire Ukrainian nationals, streamlining the process of recruitment and employment. However, employers are mandated to fulfill certain obligations, including informing the Labor Inspectorate about Ukrainians who commence work. This requirement ensures compliance with labor migration regulations outlined in the Law on Labor Migration and Labor Mobility.

Additionally, Decision No. 67, enacted on February 1, 2024, extends the validity of registration cards issued to foreigners granted temporary protection. Originally set to expire on March 4, 2024, these cards now remain valid until March 4, 2025, providing Ukrainian citizens with extended legal standing in Bulgaria.

The General Labor Inspectorate emphasizes that Ukrainian workers hired by Bulgarian employers are entitled to the same working conditions as their Bulgarian counterparts. This includes ensuring that their working conditions are not less favorable than the minimum standards stipulated by labor legislation.

To further support Ukrainian citizens seeking employment in Bulgaria, the General Labor Inspectorate has developed a comprehensive brochure. This resource contains vital information regarding basic labor rights, such as working hours, wages, and vacation entitlements. Moreover, it outlines the documents that employers are required to provide to Ukrainian workers before commencing employment, empowering them to assert their rights effectively. Available in Bulgarian, Ukrainian, English, and Russian, the brochure aims to facilitate clear communication and understanding between employers and Ukrainian employees.

In addition to the informational brochure, Ukrainian citizens can seek assistance and clarification on labor-related matters by contacting the dedicated email address BGhelp.Ukrainians@gli.government.bg. This initiative underscores Bulgaria's commitment to ensuring the welfare and integration of Ukrainian citizens in the labor market. Through accessible channels of communication and comprehensive support measures, Bulgaria endeavors to uphold the rights and dignity of all workers, irrespective of their nationality or background.

