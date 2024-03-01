9 Days Without A Trace Of 17-Year-Old Ivana Georgieva From Dupnitsa

The search for the Bulgarian girl in Dupnitsa and the surrounding area continues for another day. Ivana disappeared last Thursday, and so far there have been no traces of her. It is expected that the search perimeter will be expanded towards the town of Pernik.

The police have not provided details on the progress of the search, stated the mayor of the city, Parvan Dangov, to Nova TV.

He added that Ivana’s last activity on TikTok was on the day of her disappearance: “Many photos and videos were uploaded, after which this activity stopped”. The operation doesn’t stop, even though it costs a lot, said the mayor of Dupnitsa. Over 100 policemen, gendarmerie officers, firefighters, and forestry workers are involved in the search. According to regulations and after briefing, volunteers are also participating.

Teams from the Main Directorate of the National Police – psychologists and criminal investigators – continue to work.

Experts from the State Agency for Child Protection (SACP) discovered gaps in the school records of the missing Ivana from Dupnitsa during an inspection. Mariana Ilieva, head of a department in the Main Directorate for Control of Children’s Rights at the Agency, reported this to BNR yesterday on the TV show ”12+3”.The results of the inspection are being processed, and the report will be ready within 10 days.

The mayor of Dupnitsa Parvan Dangov also stated that the information regarding the case at the moment is contradictory. According to him, it is important to consider and not underestimate the version of the girl being abducted.