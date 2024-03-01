US Blocks UN Resolution on Gaza Convoy Tragedy

World | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:16
Bulgaria: US Blocks UN Resolution on Gaza Convoy Tragedy

In a move that has sparked controversy and drawn widespread attention, the United States has exercised its veto power to block a UN Security Council resolution that sought to hold Israeli security forces accountable for the recent tragedy involving a humanitarian convoy in Gaza. The incident, marked by shooting and stampede, resulted in the deaths of over 100 individuals. The resolution, proposed by Algeria, garnered support from all other 14 members of the Security Council, as reported by "Times of Israel."

Speaking on behalf of the United States, Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood cited a lack of comprehensive information as the primary reason for the veto. "We don't have all the facts, that's the problem," Wood emphasized during the deliberations.

Meanwhile, amidst escalating tensions and international scrutiny, UN Secretary-General underscored the need for an impartial investigation into the events surrounding the Gaza convoy tragedy. Ahead of a regional meeting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Secretary-General expressed profound shock at the unfolding developments and reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire. Furthermore, he lamented the growing polarization within the global community, lamenting how geopolitical divisions were rendering the Security Council ineffective due to the frequent use of the veto power.

The incident has reignited debates surrounding accountability, transparency, and the role of the United Nations in mediating conflicts and addressing humanitarian crises. While some nations have voiced support for the resolution, others, including the United States, have emphasized the importance of obtaining all relevant facts before passing judgment.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, UN resolution, Gaza, veto

Related Articles:

Death Toll Climbs in Gaza Exceeding 30,000

The health authorities in Gaza have reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel has surpassed 30,000

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:34

Journalists Demand Unrestricted Access to Gaza for Foreign Media

A coalition of over 50 journalists, primarily representing British media outlets, has issued an open plea to both Israel and Egypt, advocating for unrestricted entry to Gaza for foreign journalists

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:21

Gaza's Starvation Crisis: A Dire Situation

A quarter of the Gaza Strip's population faces the alarming prospect of starvation

World | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

US Ambassador Discusses Magnitsky Sanctions and Energy in Bulgaria

In an interview on the bTV program "120 Minutes," US Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten addressed various issues concerning Bulgaria's relationship with the United States and ongoing developments in the region

Politics » Diplomacy | February 26, 2024, Monday // 12:39

US Airman Shouts 'Free Palestine' Before Self-Immolation at Israeli Embassy

A member of the United States Air Force made an attempt to set himself on fire and shouted "Free Palestine" outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 09:06

Israeli Military Presents Plan for Gaza Civilian Evacuation

The Israeli military has proposed a plan to evacuate civilians from conflict areas in the Gaza Strip, which will be discussed by the government

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 08:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Rosneft Initiates Sale of German Assets Amid Ukraine War

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil giant Rosneft has announced plans to divest its assets in Germany,

World » Russia | March 1, 2024, Friday // 16:01

Massive Turnout at Navalny's Funeral Despite Obstacles from the Kremlin

In a powerful display of solidarity and defiance, over 10,000 individuals gathered outside a church in Moscow today for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

World » Russia | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:18

Eurozone Inflation Slows to 2.6% in February, Slightly Higher Than Expected

In January 2024, inflation in the Eurozone slowed down as expected to 2.8% on an annual basis from 2.9% at the end of the previous year, according to preliminary data from Eurostat

World » EU | March 1, 2024, Friday // 15:09

Obstacles Surround Navalny's Funeral Arrangements in Russia: Family Struggles to Secure Hearse

The family of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny encountered unexpected hurdles in organizing his funeral procession

World » Russia | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:28

European Prosecutor's Office Investigates 203 Cases of Fraud in Bulgaria Totaling €884.9 Million in EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has revealed startling figures regarding investigations into suspected fraud involving European Union funds in Bulgaria

World » EU | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:17

German Chancellor Opposes Sending Taurus Missiles to Ukraine, Citing Potential Threat to Moscow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his opposition to sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing concerns over the potential use of these German-made missiles against targets in the Russian capital

World » Ukraine | March 1, 2024, Friday // 11:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria