Police Seize Massive Contraband Rakia Haul in Silistra Region

Crime | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 18:19
Bulgaria: Police Seize Massive Contraband Rakia Haul in Silistra Region

Law enforcement officials have intercepted a significant quantity of illicit rakia, totaling over 1,000 liters, in a village located in the Silistra region, according to an announcement from the Ministry of the Interior.

The operation, conducted by both uniformed officers and customs inspectors, was prompted by prior intelligence, leading authorities to a private residence in the village of Professor Ishirkovo.

Upon inspection of the premises, authorities discovered 10 plastic containers of rakia stashed in the basement, all of which lacked the necessary permits. Consequently, the contraband liquor was promptly confiscated by law enforcement.

As a result of the seizure, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to address the illegal possession and distribution of the confiscated rakia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: contraband, rakia, Silistra, seizure

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious Plans for Dual Highways Connecting Varna to Durankulak and Silistra

Bulgaria is set to embark on the construction of two crucial highways, linking the city of Varna to Durankulak in northeastern Bulgaria and to Silistra on the Danube

Society | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14

Bulgarian Authorities Detain Eight Illegal Migrants in Silistra

A significant development unfolded in Silistra, northwestern Bulgaria, where authorities successfully detained a group of eight illegal migrants, marking a crucial step in addressing the ongoing challenges related to illegal migration

Crime | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 13:44

Kids Murdered an Old Man for a Bottle of Rakia in the Bulgarian Village of Gamzovo

The murder of the 59-year-old man from the village of Gamzovo was over half a bottle of rakia. This was announced this morning by prosecutor Vladislav Vlashev - spokesman for the district prosecutors from Vidin

Crime | January 4, 2023, Wednesday // 10:40

Rakia & Spirits Fest Sofia 2022

Finally it is time for great fun on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 in the National Palace of Culture - Hall 6

Business | December 3, 2022, Saturday // 10:55

Chase and Shooting in Bulgarian Town of Silistra: Driver Attacked a Police Officer with a Knife

A car driver refused to stop when a traffic police patrol in Silistra signaled it. A pursuit of the offender followed

Crime | November 4, 2022, Friday // 10:58

Cherries from Greece and Turkey are expected to Flood the Market in Bulgaria

The year will be good for cherries, apricots and plums, but the challenge is that this is set to apply to other countries as well

Business » Industry | May 17, 2022, Tuesday // 17:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Love Scam Alert: Bulgarian Woman Swindles Foreigner for BGN 45,000

In a heart-wrenching tale of deceit and betrayal, a 61-year-old man fell victim to a love scam orchestrated by a Bulgarian woman, resulting in a staggering loss of BGN 45,000

Crime | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 09:14

17-Year-Old Ivana From Dupnitsa Still Missing

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa continues into its seventh day

Crime | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:43

For a Fifth Day: The Search for Ivana from Dupnitsa Continues

On Day Five, efforts persist in locating 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa

Crime | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:03

Burgas: Enhanced Security For The 3rd Of March

Police officers with automatic rifles will once again be deployed in the center of Burgas

Crime | February 26, 2024, Monday // 16:17

Hristo Shopov's Lawyer Counters Weapon Accusations in Neighbor Altercation

The lawyer of Bulgarian actor Hristo Shopov, embroiled in a neighbor scandal, has refuted claims that he carried a weapon during the altercation

Crime | February 26, 2024, Monday // 10:35

The Search For The Missing Girl In Dupnitsa Continues

Efforts to locate a 17-year-old girl from Dupnitsa - Ivana, who has been missing since Thursday, will continue today

Crime | February 26, 2024, Monday // 10:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria