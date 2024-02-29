Police Seize Massive Contraband Rakia Haul in Silistra Region

Law enforcement officials have intercepted a significant quantity of illicit rakia, totaling over 1,000 liters, in a village located in the Silistra region, according to an announcement from the Ministry of the Interior.

The operation, conducted by both uniformed officers and customs inspectors, was prompted by prior intelligence, leading authorities to a private residence in the village of Professor Ishirkovo.

Upon inspection of the premises, authorities discovered 10 plastic containers of rakia stashed in the basement, all of which lacked the necessary permits. Consequently, the contraband liquor was promptly confiscated by law enforcement.

As a result of the seizure, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to address the illegal possession and distribution of the confiscated rakia.