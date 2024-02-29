Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Clouds

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 18:28
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Clouds

Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog.

In Western and Central Bulgaria, cloudy skies are expected along with rain showers. Meanwhile, in the mountainous areas above 1,800 meters, snowfall is anticipated. The wind is forecasted to be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeasterly direction.

Temperatures are expected to range from 5°C to 10°C for lows, with Sofia recording a low of 6°C. Highs are forecasted to be between 12°C to 17°C, with Sofia expecting a high of 12°C.

Along the coast, cloudy weather is predicted, with fog likely in the morning hours. The wind is expected to be moderate, blowing from the east-southeasterly direction. High temperatures along the coast are forecasted to range from 8°C to 10°C, with the sea water temperature at 8°C.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy and foggy conditions are anticipated, accompanied by rain in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria and snowfall above 1,800 meters. The wind is expected to be strong to stormy, blowing from the south-southeasterly direction. High temperatures in the mountains are forecasted to be around 7°C at 1,200 meters and 0°C at 2,000 meters altitude.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, rain, snow, fog

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Freedom Ranking: What the Latest Report Reveals

Bulgaria finds itself in the "free country" category, although its standing teeters on the edge, according to the latest report from the American non-governmental organization "Freedom House"

Society | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 18:24

Bulgarian Politics at a Crossroads: Government Rotation or Snap Elections Looming?

The political climate in Bulgaria remains fraught with tension

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Study Ranks Bulgaria with Slowest Decline in Road Deaths Across Europe

A recent study conducted by Vignetteswitzerland.com has shed light on the state of road safety in Europe, revealing concerning trends for Bulgaria

Society | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 15:32

Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country

Politics » Defense | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:46

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Signs Ukraine Aid Letter Amid Controversy

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has sparked debate after signing a letter with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, expressing Bulgaria's willingness to assist Ukraine with various measures

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:43

Bulgarian Officials Deny Plans for Sending Troops to Ukraine

In a hearing at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev assured deputies that Bulgaria has neither discussed nor intends to send troops to Ukraine.

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather In Bulgaria: The Last Day Of February Will Be Warm

Over the next 24 hours, we expect scattered cloudiness over most of the country, ranging from medium to high altitude

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 19:19

The Temperatures In March Will Be Above The Average For The Period

According to Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the lowest temperatures in March in Bulgaria will range between - 5 °C and 0°C, while the highest temperatures will range between 20°C and 25 °

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 16:36

Jackals Spotted In the Burgas Sea Garden

The wild animals were spotted by passersby in the late hours in the Burgas Sea Garden, and photos were shared on social media

Society » Environment | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:25

Weather In Bulgaria On February 28th: Sunny Skies And Mild Temperatures

During the night, it will be mostly clear across the country

Society » Environment | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 19:05

Weather In Bulgaria On 27 February: Predominantly Sunny

During the night, the cloudiness will break up and decrease

Society » Environment | February 26, 2024, Monday // 19:06

Record: Most Powerful Solar Flare Since 2017

The most powerful solar flare since 2017 has been registered so far

Society » Environment | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria