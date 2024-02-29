Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Clouds

Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog.

In Western and Central Bulgaria, cloudy skies are expected along with rain showers. Meanwhile, in the mountainous areas above 1,800 meters, snowfall is anticipated. The wind is forecasted to be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeasterly direction.

Temperatures are expected to range from 5°C to 10°C for lows, with Sofia recording a low of 6°C. Highs are forecasted to be between 12°C to 17°C, with Sofia expecting a high of 12°C.

Along the coast, cloudy weather is predicted, with fog likely in the morning hours. The wind is expected to be moderate, blowing from the east-southeasterly direction. High temperatures along the coast are forecasted to range from 8°C to 10°C, with the sea water temperature at 8°C.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy and foggy conditions are anticipated, accompanied by rain in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria and snowfall above 1,800 meters. The wind is expected to be strong to stormy, blowing from the south-southeasterly direction. High temperatures in the mountains are forecasted to be around 7°C at 1,200 meters and 0°C at 2,000 meters altitude.