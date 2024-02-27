Earthquake Strikes Vranca Region

The Vranca region of Romania experienced a seismic event today as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the area. According to reports from the National Institute of Geophysics, the earthquake had a depth of 146 kilometers.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the earthquake. However, the tremors have raised concerns among residents in the affected areas.

This seismic activity adds to a series of earthquakes recorded in Romania this month. A total of 24 earthquakes, ranging from magnitudes 2.1 to 4.2, have been registered, indicating a notable level of seismic activity in the region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to remain vigilant. While no significant damage has been reported thus far, the recurrence of earthquakes underscores the importance of preparedness and adherence to safety protocols.