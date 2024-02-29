Death Toll Climbs in Gaza Exceeding 30,000

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:34
Bulgaria: Death Toll Climbs in Gaza Exceeding 30,000 @Pixabay

The health authorities in Gaza have reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel has surpassed 30,000, according to a report from BTA. The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Territory released a statement confirming 79 casualties in Israeli airstrikes overnight, although this information has not been independently verified.

The death toll continues to climb as efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of hostages intensify ahead of the beginning of Ramadan. The conflict erupted on October 7 last year when Hamas launched attacks on Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, predominantly civilians.

Medical facilities in northern Gaza are facing a critical shortage of essential supplies to treat the influx of injured patients. This scarcity poses a grave threat to severely wounded individuals, potentially condemning them to death. Patients are forced to remain in hospitals, awaiting vital medical supplies and the availability of medical staff.

Tragically, the wait for medical assistance is prolonged, and by the time doctors or nurses are able to attend to patients, it may already be too late. Numerous documented instances of such delays have been reported at hospitals like Kamal Adwan Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and most recently, al-Shifa Hospital.

These circumstances contribute to the anticipation of a rising death toll resulting from the morning's attack near Gaza City.

The assault targeting individuals awaiting assistance near Gaza City represents state-sponsored terrorism aimed at coercing military leaders, including Hamas, into making concessions. This tactic allows Israel to exploit its war crimes for political gain.

The unfolding events can be characterized as genocide unfolding before our eyes, broadcasted live on television. The conflict has escalated into a campaign of ethnic cleansing, with the death toll surpassing 30,000. The ongoing onslaught includes attacks on educational institutions, hospitals, and innocent children.

The term "genocide" is used because the conflict reflects an existential struggle—a zero-sum game—between Israeli and Palestinian existence. It signifies an Israeli-led war against the people of Gaza, with profound implications for both sides.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, conflict, casualties, health

Related Articles:

Journalists Demand Unrestricted Access to Gaza for Foreign Media

A coalition of over 50 journalists, primarily representing British media outlets, has issued an open plea to both Israel and Egypt, advocating for unrestricted entry to Gaza for foreign journalists

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:21

Gaza's Starvation Crisis: A Dire Situation

A quarter of the Gaza Strip's population faces the alarming prospect of starvation

World | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:22

Bulgaria's Health Minister Downplays Medicine Shortage Concerns Amid Insulin Supply Issues

In today's briefing held at the Ministry of Health, Bulgaria's Minister of Health, Prof. Hristo Hinkov, addressed concerns regarding the shortage of certain medicines in the country, particularly insulin

Society » Health | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:45

Israeli Military Presents Plan for Gaza Civilian Evacuation

The Israeli military has proposed a plan to evacuate civilians from conflict areas in the Gaza Strip, which will be discussed by the government

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 08:51

Ukrainian President Unveils Grim Toll of Russian Invasion

In a stark revelation that sheds light on the true cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed today that a staggering 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives since the conflict began

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 21:45

Israel Authorizes Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Concerns

Israel has authorized further discussions to pursue a new ceasefire in Gaza, as reported by AFP citing local sources

World | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine Retakes Orlivka - Putin Addresses The Russian Nation

In a significant development on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed control of the village of Orlivka, situated west of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

Putin's Nuclear Ultimatum: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Means War!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO nations, cautioning them against the deployment of troops to Ukraine and emphasizing the risk of a nuclear conflict

World » Russia | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:37

Pentagon Considers $4 Billion Military Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Congressional Gridlock

Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the US Department of Defense is contemplating allocating up to $4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, despite uncertainties regarding congressional reimbursement

World » Ukraine | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:47

Estonian PM Supports Considering Ground Troops in Ukraine Amid Macron's Remarks

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has joined the debate over the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine, stating that Western leaders should not dismiss the option

World » EU | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:32

Journalists Demand Unrestricted Access to Gaza for Foreign Media

A coalition of over 50 journalists, primarily representing British media outlets, has issued an open plea to both Israel and Egypt, advocating for unrestricted entry to Gaza for foreign journalists

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:21

You Probably Missed This: Violent Clashes Erupt Amid Attempted Coup in Chad

Chaos grips Chad's capital, N'Djamena, as reports surface of an attempted coup d'état, with conflicting accounts of clashes between government forces and dissidents

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria