Study Ranks Bulgaria with Slowest Decline in Road Deaths Across Europe

A recent study conducted by Vignetteswitzerland.com has shed light on the state of road safety in Europe, revealing concerning trends for Bulgaria. According to the study, Bulgaria ranks third among the most dangerous countries to drive in, with Romania taking the top spot and Serbia following closely behind.

The study analyzed data from the European Transport Safety Council, focusing on the number of road deaths per 1 million inhabitants. In 2022, Romania reported 85.81 road fatalities per 1 million population, marking a slight decrease of 10.26% compared to figures from 2012.

Similarly, Serbia recorded 82.65 deaths per million but experienced a more significant decline of 13.01% over the past decade. Bulgaria, on the other hand, ranked third with 77.64 road fatalities per 1 million inhabitants. However, what sets Bulgaria apart is its minimal change in road fatalities compared to other countries in the top ten rankings.

Despite efforts to improve road safety, Bulgaria only saw a 6.02% decrease in road deaths since 2012 when there were 82.62 deaths per million. This indicates a slower decline compared to its European counterparts.

The findings of the study underscore the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures in Bulgaria. While progress has been made in reducing road fatalities, the pace of improvement lags behind that of neighboring countries. Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach, including stricter enforcement of traffic laws, investment in infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns.