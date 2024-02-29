Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost

Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Clouds
Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog
Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country, announced the agency's director during a visit to Bulgaria. The move aims to address migrant pressure and enhance border protection along the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Serbian borders.
Accompanied by Bulgarian Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, Frontex Director Hans Leijtens inspected the "Captain Andreevo" border crossing, highlighting the importance of cooperation between Frontex and Bulgarian authorities in addressing migration challenges.
Minister Stoyanov commended the significant progress made in curbing illegal migration, noting a decrease of approximately 70% in migration pressure. He also emphasized Frontex's endorsement of Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area by the year's end.
Expressing Frontex's commitment to supporting Bulgaria, Director Leijtens underscored the country's pivotal role in safeguarding the EU's external borders. He announced the deployment of hundreds of Frontex employees to the Bulgarian-Turkish border, stressing collaboration with Bulgarian border police and a dedication to upholding the rights of foreign citizens.
Moreover, Leijtens reiterated Bulgaria's crucial partnership with Frontex, highlighting its indispensability in securing the EU's external borders.
Later in the day, Leijtens and Stoyanov are scheduled to attend the inauguration of a new border police station in Bolyarovo, further underscoring the joint efforts to fortify border security in Bulgaria.
With Frontex's commitment to reinforcing border protection in Bulgaria, the country is poised to enhance its capabilities in managing migration flows and upholding security along its borders.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Another Bulgarian national has been apprehended in the United Kingdom on allegations of espionage for Russia
Bulgaria is gearing up to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Todor Tagarev's remarks during a hearing in the parliamentary defence committee on Wednesday
The leaders of GERB Boyko Borissov and DPS Delyan Peevski demanded the replacement of the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed the Bulgarian Socialist Party's (BSP) call for urgent parliamentary hearings regarding statements made during his recent visit to Ukraine.
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine
Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion