Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country, announced the agency's director during a visit to Bulgaria. The move aims to address migrant pressure and enhance border protection along the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Serbian borders.

Accompanied by Bulgarian Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, Frontex Director Hans Leijtens inspected the "Captain Andreevo" border crossing, highlighting the importance of cooperation between Frontex and Bulgarian authorities in addressing migration challenges.

Minister Stoyanov commended the significant progress made in curbing illegal migration, noting a decrease of approximately 70% in migration pressure. He also emphasized Frontex's endorsement of Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area by the year's end.

Expressing Frontex's commitment to supporting Bulgaria, Director Leijtens underscored the country's pivotal role in safeguarding the EU's external borders. He announced the deployment of hundreds of Frontex employees to the Bulgarian-Turkish border, stressing collaboration with Bulgarian border police and a dedication to upholding the rights of foreign citizens.

Moreover, Leijtens reiterated Bulgaria's crucial partnership with Frontex, highlighting its indispensability in securing the EU's external borders.

Later in the day, Leijtens and Stoyanov are scheduled to attend the inauguration of a new border police station in Bolyarovo, further underscoring the joint efforts to fortify border security in Bulgaria.

With Frontex's commitment to reinforcing border protection in Bulgaria, the country is poised to enhance its capabilities in managing migration flows and upholding security along its borders.