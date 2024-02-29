Bulgaria's Defense Minister Signs Ukraine Aid Letter Amid Controversy

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:43
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Defense Minister Signs Ukraine Aid Letter Amid Controversy

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has sparked debate after signing a letter with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, expressing Bulgaria's willingness to assist Ukraine with various measures, including political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and military support.

During a hearing in the National Assembly, Tagarev emphasized the importance of the letter, highlighting plans for expanded cooperation in education, military-technical collaboration, and training. Despite assurances from Tagarev and Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov that Bulgaria has not discussed sending troops to Ukraine, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) raised concerns about government commitments made in international meetings without National Assembly approval.

BSP representative Atanas Zafirov called for the government's resignation, accusing them of failing to protect Bulgarian national interests. Criticism extended to other political factions, with "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) joining in.

Meanwhile, a verbal dispute erupted in the plenary hall between Manol Peykov from “We Continue the Change” (WCC-DB) and MPs from "Vazrazhdane," leading to the intervention of quaestors. The exchange highlighted tensions surrounding Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine and internal political divisions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Ukraine, Defense Minister, controversy

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Clouds

|

Bulgaria's Freedom Ranking: What the Latest Report Reveals

|

Bulgarian Politics at a Crossroads: Government Rotation or Snap Elections Looming?

|

Study Ranks Bulgaria with Slowest Decline in Road Deaths Across Europe

|

Ukraine Retakes Orlivka - Putin Addresses The Russian Nation

|

Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Politics at a Crossroads: Government Rotation or Snap Elections Looming?

The political climate in Bulgaria remains fraught with tension

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country

Politics » Defense | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:46

Bulgarian Officials Deny Plans for Sending Troops to Ukraine

In a hearing at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev assured deputies that Bulgaria has neither discussed nor intends to send troops to Ukraine.

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:42

Former Bulgarian Swimmer Arrested in UK on Espionage Charges for Russia

Another Bulgarian national has been apprehended in the United Kingdom on allegations of espionage for Russia

Politics » Defense | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:25

Bulgaria's Political Future Hangs in Balance: Borissov Signals Agreement or Elections

In a decisive move that could shape Bulgaria's political landscape, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has outlined a pivotal timeline for the country's next steps

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:18

Bulgaria Moves Forward with More Aid for Ukraine Amid Delays and Criticism

Bulgaria is gearing up to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Todor Tagarev's remarks during a hearing in the parliamentary defence committee on Wednesday

Politics » Defense | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria