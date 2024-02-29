Bulgaria's Defense Minister Signs Ukraine Aid Letter Amid Controversy

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has sparked debate after signing a letter with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, expressing Bulgaria's willingness to assist Ukraine with various measures, including political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and military support.

During a hearing in the National Assembly, Tagarev emphasized the importance of the letter, highlighting plans for expanded cooperation in education, military-technical collaboration, and training. Despite assurances from Tagarev and Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov that Bulgaria has not discussed sending troops to Ukraine, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) raised concerns about government commitments made in international meetings without National Assembly approval.

BSP representative Atanas Zafirov called for the government's resignation, accusing them of failing to protect Bulgarian national interests. Criticism extended to other political factions, with "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) joining in.

Meanwhile, a verbal dispute erupted in the plenary hall between Manol Peykov from “We Continue the Change” (WCC-DB) and MPs from "Vazrazhdane," leading to the intervention of quaestors. The exchange highlighted tensions surrounding Bulgaria's stance on Ukraine and internal political divisions.