Putin's Nuclear Ultimatum: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Means War!

World » RUSSIA | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO nations, cautioning them against the deployment of troops to Ukraine and emphasizing the risk of a nuclear conflict, according to Reuters.

In his annual address to both houses of parliament in Moscow, Putin underscored Russia's capability to strike targets within the territories of its adversaries, highlighting the potential for a nuclear conflict and the devastation it could bring. He questioned whether NATO countries comprehended the gravity of such actions.

Putin's address also addressed Russia's response to perceived threats from NATO, particularly in light of Finland and Sweden's accession to the alliance. He emphasized Russia's commitment to bolstering its armed forces in the western regions of the country in response to these developments.

Despite Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Putin expressed readiness for dialogue with the United States on strategic stability. However, he categorically rejected any attempts to coerce Russia into negotiations.

During the speech, Putin boasted of Russia's military advancements, including the deployment of sophisticated weapons systems like the Zircon hypersonic missiles. He asserted that Russia already held a military advantage in Ukraine.

Putin's remarks come amidst heightened tensions between Russia and the West, with the war in Ukraine exacerbating the crisis. Notably, Putin drew parallels between historical attempts to invade Russia, such as those by Hitler and Napoleon, and the current geopolitical landscape. He warned that the consequences of any direct confrontation would be dire.

The address, delivered ahead of Russia's upcoming presidential election in March, also showcased Putin's confidence in Russia's vastly upgraded nuclear arsenal, which he claimed to be the largest in the world.

