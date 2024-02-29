Pentagon Considers $4 Billion Military Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Congressional Gridlock
Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the US Department of Defense is contemplating allocating up to $4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, despite uncertainties regarding congressional reimbursement. Reports from Ukrinform suggest that the Pentagon still holds approximately $4 billion in unspent funds from its budget, which could potentially be utilized to provide military aid to Ukraine.
Unnamed sources from American television outlets indicate that the Pentagon has been reluctant to allocate further funds without assurance of reimbursement by Congress. Currently, a request for an additional $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine remains pending in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Although no final decision has been reached, sources from CNN emphasize the increasing urgency to address the issue, especially considering the escalating situation on the battlefield in Ukraine. Recent weeks have underscored the pressing need for discussions regarding the allocation of military assistance.
Earlier discussions between US President Joe Biden and congressional leadership highlighted the critical importance of passing legislation for a new military aid package for Ukraine. The urgency of the matter reflects the ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of Russian aggression.
