Bulgarian Officials Deny Plans for Sending Troops to Ukraine

In a hearing at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev assured deputies that Bulgaria has neither discussed nor intends to send troops to Ukraine. The hearing was prompted by concerns raised after French President Emmanuel Macron's comments suggesting the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine.
The assurances from Denkov and Tagarev come in the wake of a conference in Paris attended by Tagarev, where Macron's remarks sparked speculation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Denkov's visit to Ukraine and discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky fueled further inquiries, particularly regarding a potential bilateral security agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine.
During the hearing, Denkov reiterated his stance, stating firmly, "As long as I am Prime Minister, there will be no discussion or deployment of Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine." He emphasized the importance of parliamentary approval for any decisions concerning Ukraine, highlighting the government's commitment to transparency and democratic processes.
Addressing concerns about a memorandum signed by the Ministry of Defense with Ukraine, Tagarev clarified that it was a letter of intent, outlining Bulgaria's willingness to assist Ukraine politically, diplomatically, and militarily. He also mentioned the memorandum's provisions for cooperation in education and military-technical relations.
However, the hearing was not without its share of controversy. Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) chairwoman Kornelia Ninova accused the government of jeopardizing Bulgarian lives by allegedly preparing troops for deployment. She also made claims about the secrecy of reports regarding military aid to Ukraine. In response, Hristo Gadjev, Chairman of the Defense Committee, refuted Ninova's claims, asserting that the information had been shared transparently with all committee members.
