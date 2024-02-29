Bulgaria's Political Future Hangs in Balance: Borissov Signals Agreement or Elections

In a decisive move that could shape Bulgaria's political landscape, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has outlined a pivotal timeline for the country's next steps. Borissov revealed that a coalition agreement, prepared by GERB, is set to be unveiled to the party members on March 5, followed by its presentation to "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) the next day.

Speaking on the sidelines of the parliament, Borissov disclosed that Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel will conclude their assessments of ministers by March 8. During this interim period, discussions will ensue regarding the coalition government's prospects for the entire term, facilitated by a broadcast negotiating team.

The crux of Borissov's announcement lies in the outcome of these deliberations. Should consensus be reached by March 8, Bulgaria will forge ahead with the agreed-upon plan. However, in the event of a deadlock, Borissov affirmed that the government's resignation would be put to a vote, paving the way for imminent elections.

"We will have time in these few days to make adjustments, revisions, and comments. I will delegate this task to a negotiating group, and accordingly, on March 8, if we have reached an agreement, we will proceed. If not, we will proceed with voting for Denkov's resignation and the cabinet, leading us to elections, as previously stated (by WCC-DB) - on page 5," elucidated Borissov.

The announcement underscores the critical juncture at which Bulgaria finds itself, with the looming possibility of either continuity through a coalition agreement or the prospect of electoral uncertainty.

