Bulgaria's Political Future Hangs in Balance: Borissov Signals Agreement or Elections
Bulgarian Politics at a Crossroads: Government Rotation or Snap Elections Looming?
The political climate in Bulgaria remains fraught with tension
Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost
Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Signs Ukraine Aid Letter Amid Controversy
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has sparked debate after signing a letter with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, expressing Bulgaria's willingness to assist Ukraine with various measures
Bulgarian Officials Deny Plans for Sending Troops to Ukraine
In a hearing at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev assured deputies that Bulgaria has neither discussed nor intends to send troops to Ukraine.
Former Bulgarian Swimmer Arrested in UK on Espionage Charges for Russia
Another Bulgarian national has been apprehended in the United Kingdom on allegations of espionage for Russia
Bulgaria Moves Forward with More Aid for Ukraine Amid Delays and Criticism
Bulgaria is gearing up to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Todor Tagarev's remarks during a hearing in the parliamentary defence committee on Wednesday