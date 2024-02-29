Love Scam Alert: Bulgarian Woman Swindles Foreigner for BGN 45,000

In a heart-wrenching tale of deceit and betrayal, a 61-year-old man fell victim to a love scam orchestrated by a Bulgarian woman, resulting in a staggering loss of BGN 45,000. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, embarked on a journey of love that turned into a financial nightmare, prompting him to file a police report as doubts about the sincerity of his online lover began to surface.

The intricate web of deception unfolded across virtual borders, as the victim, hailing from the United States, engaged in a prolonged virtual relationship with the Bulgarian perpetrator. Through online dating platforms, the victim was lured into a false sense of intimacy, with the promise of marriage dangling on the horizon. However, as the relationship progressed, the demands for money grew incessantly, purportedly to address fabricated tales of financial hardship and familial illness.

Shumen district prosecutor Orlin Kuzdov shed light on the harrowing ordeal, revealing the modus operandi employed by the cunning perpetrator. The victim, entranced by love's illusion, succumbed to the demands, funneling approximately 25,000 dollars to the Bulgarian scam artist. The transactions, orchestrated under the guise of altruistic assistance, served as the conduit for the fraudulent extraction of funds, leaving the victim reeling from the repercussions of misplaced trust.

The victim's narrative is a cautionary tale, underscoring the perils of online romance and the vulnerability it engenders. Despite initial reservations, the victim's desire for companionship and affection overshadowed rational judgment, paving the way for exploitation at the hands of a callous manipulator.

As authorities delve deeper into the case, revelations emerge regarding the prospective rendezvous between the victim and the perpetrator. Plans were allegedly made to meet in a foreign country, with Istanbul speculated as the designated location for the exchange. The intricate scheming of the Bulgarian fraudster, coupled with the victim's unwavering trust, culminated in a devastating financial loss and shattered dreams of love's redemption.

The aftermath of the scam serves as a sobering reminder of the prevalence of online fraud and the need for heightened vigilance in digital interactions.