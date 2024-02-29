You Probably Missed This: Violent Clashes Erupt Amid Attempted Coup in Chad

Albania Gripped by Anti-Government Unrest: Clashes and Arrests Rock Tirana
Chaos grips Chad's capital, N'Djamena, as reports surface of an attempted coup d'état, with conflicting accounts of clashes between government forces and dissidents. According to sources cited by "Tchad One," armed soldiers allegedly moved towards the presidential palace in a bid to seize control, triggering violent confrontations.
The dissidents, led by political opponent Yaya Dillo, have clashed with forces loyal to transition president Mahamat Deby. These clashes have resulted in casualties on both sides, with reports of deaths and injuries emerging from the ongoing fighting.
In the capital of the country, N'Djamena, there is active movement of army units, and shooting can be heard in the center.
Social media images depict a heavy military presence in the streets of N'Djamena, alongside armored vehicles and tanks. The internet blackout exacerbates the confusion surrounding the situation, adding to the sense of uncertainty.
Amid the turmoil, Chad's security forces have apprehended General Saleh Deby Itno, uncle of President Mahamat Deby and suspected instigator of the unrest. The arrest follows accusations of conspiracy against the transitional government. Additionally, the opposition leader Yaya Dillo, Saleh's nephew, is reported to have been killed by forces loyal to President Mahamat Deby during the clashes.
Prime Minister Succes Masra, currently in the United States, has voiced his unequivocal support for President Deby amidst the crisis. Masra's endorsement comes as a show of solidarity with the government and security forces, urging calm and unity during this tumultuous period.
The violence in N'Djamena underscores the growing tensions ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for May and June. These elections hold the potential to restore constitutional governance in Chad after years of military rule.
Conflicting narratives emerge regarding the incidents leading to the clashes. While the government alleges an attack by opposition representatives, opposition sources claim that the deaths occurred when soldiers opened fire on party members. Additionally, a separate incident involving an assassination attempt on the president of the Supreme Court further complicates the situation.
