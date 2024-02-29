Amidst an alleged "economic blockade imposed by Moldova", the parliament of Transnistria, a self-proclaimed republic unrecognized by the international community, has issued an appeal to Russia for assistance. The resolution, adopted yesterday, urges the Russian parliament to take measures to protect Transnistria in the face of increased pressure from Moldova.

The appeal comes in response to recent remarks by NATO, indicating support for Moldova against any potential Russian annexation of Transnistria. However, Transnistrian officials deny any intention of joining Russia, emphasizing their desire for independence and peace.

The current assembly, which includes representatives from all levels of government, convened for the first time since 2006. The gathering signals a significant development in the region, raising questions about future relations between Transnistria, Moldova, and Russia.

Criticism from Transnistrian officials highlights grievances with Moldova's recent legislative changes, including amendments to the Criminal Code targeting separatism. Moldova's imposition of duties on imports into Transnistria and restrictions on bank transfers have further strained relations between the two entities.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Transnistrian authorities stress the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. The appeal also calls on international organizations, including the UN and OSCE, to help reduce tensions and ensure the rights of Transnistrian citizens.

Transnistria, situated between Moldova and Ukraine, has been a source of contention since its declaration of independence in the early 1990s. With support from Russia, the separatist region continues to operate autonomously, facing challenges from Moldova's central government and international scrutiny.

The economic dependence of Transnistria on Russia is evident, with Moscow providing financial support, including pensions and natural gas supplies. However, recent disruptions in energy transmission from Ukraine have exacerbated the region's vulnerabilities.

The appeal by Tiraspol was made during a congress attended by hundreds of officials, which the pro-European government in Chisinau dismissed as a mere publicity stunt.

Transnistria, an unrecognized territory bordering Ukraine, has maintained autonomy from Moldova with support from Russia since a brief war in 1992. Tensions escalated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Transnistria citing its significant population of Russian citizens as a reason for seeking Moscow's assistance.

Moldova's shift towards closer ties with the European Union has strained relations with Russia, which the Chisinau government accuses of attempting to destabilize the country. However, Moldovan officials assert their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Transnistrian conflict.

While some Moldovan officials view the congress as a propaganda move, others argue that Moldova's pro-European stance benefits all citizens, including those in the breakaway region. The United States expressed support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity, closely monitoring the situation in Transnistria given Russia's assertive actions in Europe.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that it prioritizes defending the interests of Transnistria's citizens and will carefully review the appeal for assistance. The congress highlighted economic challenges faced by Transnistria, with customs revenues declining under new regulations, prompting concerns about social and economic pressure contradicting European principles of human rights and free trade.

In December, EU leaders approved the start of accession negotiations with both Ukraine and Moldova, further shaping the geopolitical dynamics in the region.