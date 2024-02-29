Bulgaria Moves Forward with More Aid for Ukraine Amid Delays and Criticism

Bulgaria is gearing up to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Todor Tagarev's remarks during a hearing in the parliamentary defence committee on Wednesday. The Minister informed lawmakers that a proposal submitted by the Council of Ministers awaits approval by the National Assembly, enabling the Defence Ministry to proceed with the process.

During the session, Tagarev addressed queries regarding military aid to Ukraine and the acquisition of 3D radars. He outlined the progress in implementing parliamentary decisions regarding military assistance to Ukraine, noting that the first package of aid approved by Parliament in late 2022 has been dispatched. However, logistical challenges have led to delays in shipping Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), with a clear schedule now in place for their transportation via rail.

Furthermore, Tagarev highlighted the implementation of Parliament's decision to provide defective missiles for the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. Additional assistance decisions made in June and November 2023 have also been largely fulfilled.

The Defence Minister explained the varying priorities in aid provision, with some materiel dispatched immediately by air, while others, deemed less urgent, require different modes of transportation, resulting in longer shipping times.

While Bulgaria stands ready to train Ukrainian servicemen on its territory, Tagarev noted the absence of specific requests. The Parliament has already authorized the passage and stay of Ukrainian armed forces personnel for training purposes.

Financial support for Bulgaria's aid efforts includes EUR 7 million from the EU and USD 35 million from the US Foreign Military Financing program.

However, committee chair Hristo Gadzhev expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of aid delivery, criticizing bureaucratic delays. He emphasized the urgency of Ukraine's situation and called for a clear timeline for future actions. Delays in shipping APCs and other aid items have raised concerns, with Gadzhev urging expedited efforts to fulfill Bulgaria's commitments to Ukraine.

Gadzhev's remarks underscore the imperative for swift action, emphasizing that bureaucratic obstacles should not hinder Bulgaria's support for Ukraine.