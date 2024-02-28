The Temperatures In March Will Be Above The Average For The Period

According to Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), the lowest temperatures in March in Bulgaria will range between - 5 °C and 0°C, while the highest temperatures will range between 20°C and 25 °C.

According to her, this year in March, the average monthly temperature in Bulgaria is expected to be above normal. In Northern Bulgaria and the highlands, the normal temperature ranges between 5 °C and 7 °C, while along the Black Sea coast and in Southern Bulgaria - 6 °C and 9 °C. In the mountains, the normal temperature will be between 8 °C and -2 °C.

The rainfall in March is expected to be around normal levels. In the plains, the normal range is between 40 and 60 liters per square meter, while in the mountains, it ranges between 50 and 90 liters per square meter.

At the beginning of March, temperatures will be higher than usual. However, in the middle of the first ten-day period, there will be rainfall, causing temperatures to decrease and approach normal levels. The likelihood of snowfall increases in low mountainous areas and some places in Northern Bulgaria. By the end of the period, cloudy weather will prevail with precipitation mainly in the form of rain.

During the second ten days of March, temperatures are expected to be higher than usual. There will be a relatively lower probability of precipitation and periods with more significant breaks and decreases in cloudiness at the beginning and end of the ten days. Around the middle of the period, the likelihood of synoptic conditions with precipitation in many parts of the country is increased.

The third ten-day period is expected to start with more sunny hours in the majority of the country. However, around the middle and towards the end of the period, the outlook is for mainly cloudy weather with frequent rainfall, primarily in the form of rain. Temperatures will be around or slightly higher than usual for the end of March.

