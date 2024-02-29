Economic Sentiment Wavers in EU and Bulgaria Amidst Uncertainty

Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Fog Expected
Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog
Economic sentiment in both the European Union and Bulgaria experienced some turbulence in February, reflecting ongoing uncertainties surrounding economic recovery and global challenges. According to the latest monthly survey by the European Commission, while consumer sentiment showed marginal improvement, economic attitudes unexpectedly deteriorated.
In the EU, the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) declined to a three-month low of 95.4, signaling concerns about the state of the economy at the beginning of the year. This downturn was largely driven by weakened confidence in the services sector, alongside modest declines in industry, retail trade, and construction. Factors such as monetary tightening, sluggish growth in China, and repercussions from the energy crisis continue to exert negative pressure on the EU economy, which narrowly evaded recession in the latter half of 2023.
Among EU's largest economies, Italy, Germany, and Poland witnessed the most significant declines in economic sentiment, while the Netherlands reported a slight improvement and France and Spain saw relative stabilization.
Despite the overall downturn, consumer confidence in the EU edged up in February, albeit marginally. However, sales price expectations declined across key business sectors, raising concerns about inflationary pressures.
In Bulgaria, economic sentiment also dipped in February to its lowest level since June 2023, with declines observed across various sectors including industry, services, retail trade, and construction. However, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported some stabilization in the country's economic situation for the same period.
Interestingly, while the EU saw a decrease in its economic uncertainty indicator, Bulgaria experienced a slight improvement, reaching its highest level since June 2023. This disparity reflects the nuanced economic landscape across different regions within the EU.
Speaking at a briefing following a meeting with Croatian Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic, Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev highlighted the significant costs associated with delaying entry into the eurozone
During his visit to Bulgaria, Croatian Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic reassured that Croatia's transition to the euro did not result in a significant uptick in prices
As Bulgaria sets its sights on joining the Eurozone by 2025, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev remains resolute in his commitment, despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding the government's rotation
In a significant step towards Eurozone integration, Bulgaria asserts its readiness to join the currency union without relying on exceptions
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled plans to consolidate the National Revenue Agency and the Customs Agency into a single entity, marking a significant step towards streamlining financial operations in the country
At the end of 2023, household expenses increased by 19.1%, with the majority spent on food - approximately one-third of all expenditures. This is indicated by the data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
