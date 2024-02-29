Economic Sentiment Wavers in EU and Bulgaria Amidst Uncertainty

Business » FINANCE | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11
Bulgaria: Economic Sentiment Wavers in EU and Bulgaria Amidst Uncertainty Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Economic sentiment in both the European Union and Bulgaria experienced some turbulence in February, reflecting ongoing uncertainties surrounding economic recovery and global challenges. According to the latest monthly survey by the European Commission, while consumer sentiment showed marginal improvement, economic attitudes unexpectedly deteriorated.

In the EU, the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) declined to a three-month low of 95.4, signaling concerns about the state of the economy at the beginning of the year. This downturn was largely driven by weakened confidence in the services sector, alongside modest declines in industry, retail trade, and construction. Factors such as monetary tightening, sluggish growth in China, and repercussions from the energy crisis continue to exert negative pressure on the EU economy, which narrowly evaded recession in the latter half of 2023.

Among EU's largest economies, Italy, Germany, and Poland witnessed the most significant declines in economic sentiment, while the Netherlands reported a slight improvement and France and Spain saw relative stabilization.

Despite the overall downturn, consumer confidence in the EU edged up in February, albeit marginally. However, sales price expectations declined across key business sectors, raising concerns about inflationary pressures.

In Bulgaria, economic sentiment also dipped in February to its lowest level since June 2023, with declines observed across various sectors including industry, services, retail trade, and construction. However, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported some stabilization in the country's economic situation for the same period.

Interestingly, while the EU saw a decrease in its economic uncertainty indicator, Bulgaria experienced a slight improvement, reaching its highest level since June 2023. This disparity reflects the nuanced economic landscape across different regions within the EU.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgaria, economic, uncertainty

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Fog Expected

Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog

Society » Environment | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 20:00

Bulgarian Politics at a Crossroads: Government Rotation or Snap Elections Looming?

The political climate in Bulgaria remains fraught with tension

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Study Ranks Bulgaria with Slowest Decline in Road Deaths Across Europe

A recent study conducted by Vignetteswitzerland.com has shed light on the state of road safety in Europe, revealing concerning trends for Bulgaria

Society | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 15:32

Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country

Politics » Defense | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:46

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Signs Ukraine Aid Letter Amid Controversy

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has sparked debate after signing a letter with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, expressing Bulgaria's willingness to assist Ukraine with various measures

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:43

Bulgarian Officials Deny Plans for Sending Troops to Ukraine

In a hearing at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev assured deputies that Bulgaria has neither discussed nor intends to send troops to Ukraine.

Politics | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Eurozone Entry Delay Incurs High Costs, Warns Head of Bulgaria's National Bank

Speaking at a briefing following a meeting with Croatian Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic, Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev highlighted the significant costs associated with delaying entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 26, 2024, Monday // 16:19

Head of Croatia's Central Bank Visits Bulgaria: The Transition To The Euro Did Not Result In Price Hikes

During his visit to Bulgaria, Croatian Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic reassured that Croatia's transition to the euro did not result in a significant uptick in prices

Business » Finance | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:10

Eurozone Accession on Horizon: Bulgaria's Finance Minister Optimistic Despite Government Rotation Talks

As Bulgaria sets its sights on joining the Eurozone by 2025, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev remains resolute in his commitment, despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding the government's rotation

Business » Finance | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 17:08

Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions

In a significant step towards Eurozone integration, Bulgaria asserts its readiness to join the currency union without relying on exceptions

Business » Finance | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

Bulgaria Announces Merger of Customs and Revenue Agencies

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled plans to consolidate the National Revenue Agency and the Customs Agency into a single entity, marking a significant step towards streamlining financial operations in the country

Business » Finance | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:01

Expenses in Bulgaria are Rising: Most Money Spent on Food and Beverages

At the end of 2023, household expenses increased by 19.1%, with the majority spent on food - approximately one-third of all expenditures. This is indicated by the data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Business » Finance | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria