Navalny's Wife Urges EU: Combat Putin's Regime by Targeting Mafia Networks

World » EU | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:28
Bulgaria: Navalny's Wife Urges EU: Combat Putin's Regime by Targeting Mafia Networks

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, delivered a powerful speech at the European Parliament, urging European Union countries to combat the influence of organized crime and corruption as a means to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In her impassioned address, Navalnaya emphasized the need for innovative approaches in confronting Putin, asserting that traditional measures such as resolutions and sanctions have proven ineffective against the entrenched power structure in Russia. She characterized Putin not as a typical politician, but as the leader of a ruthless criminal enterprise, orchestrating poisonings and murders to maintain control.

Navalnaya called for a shift in strategy, advocating for a focus on uncovering financial crimes and rooting out the networks of individuals who enable Putin's regime to launder money and evade accountability. She stressed the importance of collaboration with the millions of Russians who oppose Putin's rule, presenting them as valuable allies in the fight for justice and democracy.

Her speech resonated strongly with members of the European Parliament, who responded with a standing ovation, expressing solidarity with Navalny's cause. President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, echoed Navalnaya's sentiments, condemning Navalny's murder and calling for an independent international investigation into the matter.

Highlighting Navalny's unwavering commitment to combating corruption and advocating for a democratic Russia, Metsola praised his courage in the face of adversity and emphasized the resilience of the Russian people in the pursuit of freedom. She credited Navalny and his family for inspiring hope and driving positive change, asserting that their efforts would ultimately contribute to the downfall of authoritarianism.

Navalnaya's poignant plea for action against Putin's mafia resonated throughout the European Parliament, igniting a renewed determination among lawmakers to confront corruption and uphold democratic values.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Navalnaya, Putin, corruption, democracy

Related Articles:

Ukraine Retakes Orlivka - Putin Addresses The Russian Nation

In a significant development on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed control of the village of Orlivka, situated west of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

Putin's Nuclear Ultimatum: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Means War!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO nations, cautioning them against the deployment of troops to Ukraine and emphasizing the risk of a nuclear conflict

World » Russia | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:37

Putin's Allies Warn Macron: Don't Repeat Napoleon's Mistakes!

In a stern warning to French President Emmanuel Macron, allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against any potential deployment of foreign troops into Ukraine, drawing parallels to Napoleon Bonaparte's ill-fated invasion of Russia in 1812

World » Russia | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Zelensky Criticizes Trump's Grasp of Putin's Intentions Amid EU's Efforts to Strengthen Ukrainian Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced criticism against former US President Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump's lack of military confrontation with Russia has led to a misunderstanding of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's intentions

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28

Navalny's Death: Shocking Revelations of a Proposed Exchange Plan

Shocking revelations have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, with claims suggesting a sinister plot involving a proposed exchange orchestrated by Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev

World » Russia | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:30

Zelensky Slams Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview as 'Two Hours of Nonsense'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticized the recent interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, branding it as "two hours of nonsense"

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Estonian PM Supports Considering Ground Troops in Ukraine Amid Macron's Remarks

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has joined the debate over the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine, stating that Western leaders should not dismiss the option

World » EU | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:32

Von Der Leyen: War May Not Be Imminent But It Is Not Out Of The Question!

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed harnessing windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine

World » EU | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:30

EU Urges Continued Gas Conservation Amidst Energy Crisis

In a bid to navigate the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has recommended that member states persist in their efforts to conserve gas supplies

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:37

Austria Holds Firm Against Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Membership

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, particularly via land borders

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

The Farmer Protests In Brussels Are Escalating

The protests by farmers in Brussels are deepening despite concessions made by the European Commission

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:37

Macron Suggests Deploying NATO Troops in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the prospect of Western ground troops potentially being deployed to Ukraine in the future, stating that while there is currently no consensus on the matter, all options should be considered to prevent Russia fro

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria