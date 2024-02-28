Navalny's Wife Urges EU: Combat Putin's Regime by Targeting Mafia Networks

Ukraine Retakes Orlivka - Putin Addresses The Russian Nation
In a significant development on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed control of the village of Orlivka, situated west of Avdiivka
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has joined the debate over the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine, stating that Western leaders should not dismiss the option
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed harnessing windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine
In a bid to navigate the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has recommended that member states persist in their efforts to conserve gas supplies
Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, particularly via land borders
The protests by farmers in Brussels are deepening despite concessions made by the European Commission
French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the prospect of Western ground troops potentially being deployed to Ukraine in the future, stating that while there is currently no consensus on the matter, all options should be considered to prevent Russia fro
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion