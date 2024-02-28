Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane" Deputies Face Removal from Committees After Moscow Trip

A contentious debate unfolded in the National Assembly as proposals to remove deputies of the "Vazrazhdane" party from parliamentary committees gained traction following a visit to Moscow. The proposed changes, aimed at altering the rules of the National Assembly to allow for the removal of representatives from "Vazrazhdane," sparked heated discussions among lawmakers.

The proposals, submitted by WCC-DB members Yavor Bozhankov and Atanas Atanasov, sought to remove deputies of Kostadin Kostadinov's party from the committees on foreign policy and defense due to their recent visit to a Moscow political forum. However, the proposals were met with resistance from other parliamentary groups, including GERB and DPS, who argued that the changes contradicted the rules of procedure and required amendments before being adopted.

Amidst procedural disputes and objections from various factions, tensions escalated as the debate intensified. Members of "Vazrazhdane" denounced the proposals as unconstitutional and raised concerns about the legality of the proposed changes. Meanwhile, other parties criticized WCC-DB's actions as arbitrary and accused them of jeopardizing national security.

The issue of parliamentary protocol and adherence to established rules came to the forefront during the discussions. While some lawmakers advocated for strict adherence to existing procedures, others argued for flexibility and the need to adapt rules to address emerging challenges.

Following a brief recess and further deliberations, National Assembly Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov proposed postponing the decision on the draft resolutions. The proposal was ultimately accepted, signaling a temporary halt to the debate surrounding the removal of "Vazrazhdane" deputies from parliamentary committees.

Despite the postponement, tensions lingered, with accusations of false Euro-Atlanticism and coalition-building tactics dominating the discourse. The episode underscored the complex dynamics at play within the National Assembly and highlighted the challenges of navigating political differences in a diverse legislative body.