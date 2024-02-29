Weather In Bulgaria: The Last Day Of February Will Be Warm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 19:19
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria: The Last Day Of February Will Be Warm Pixabay

Over the next 24 hours, we expect scattered cloudiness over most of the country, ranging from medium to high altitude. During the night, low clouds or fog will form in the valleys and plains, reducing visibility until noon. It will be calm during the night, while during the day, there will be light to moderate southeast winds and northeast winds in the Danubian Plain. Minimum temperatures will range between 2°C and 7°C, around 4°C in Sofia; maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C, around 15°C in Sofia. Clouds will increase from the southwest in the evening. Overnight into Friday, light rain is expected in some areas of Western Bulgaria.

In the mountains, significant cloudiness is expected before noon, becoming scattered in the afternoon. In the evening, it will increase from the west but remain mostly dry. A moderate southerly wind will blow, strengthening in the evening. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters altitude will be around 11°C, and at 2000 meters - around 5°C.

Over the Black Sea, it will be cloudy and foggy until noon. Around noon, visibility will improve as low clouds decrease. A light southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 11°C. The sea temperature is around 8°C. The sea swell will be 1-2 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sunrise is at 7:03 a.m., and the sunset is at 6:15 p.m. The duration of the day is 11 hours and 12 minutes. The moon sets in Sofia at 8:58 p.m. and rises at 11:18 p.m. The moon phase is four days before the last quarter.

The atmospheric pressure will slowly decrease, and by afternoon, it will be close to the monthly average.

weather, February, cloudiness, tempretures

