Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny to Be Laid to Rest on Friday

The burial arrangements for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who passed away on February 16 in a penal colony, have been finalized. Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, took to the "X" social network to announce that his burial will take place on March 1 at the Borisov Cemetery in Moscow.

Following a service at a church in the Marino district of the Russian capital, Navalny's remains will be interred at the Borisov Cemetery. The announcement comes after a delay in the release of Navalny's body, which was handed over to his mother nine days after his death.

Navalny's death has been met with challenges in arranging his funeral, with many funeral agencies reportedly refusing to assist, potentially due to fear or prohibitions imposed by authorities. Despite these obstacles, Navalny's supporters are determined to ensure he receives a dignified farewell.

The funeral proceedings are expected to draw attention both domestically and internationally, as Navalny's death has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns about human rights violations in Russia.