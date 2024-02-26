Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny to Be Laid to Rest on Friday

World » RUSSIA | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36
Bulgaria: Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny to Be Laid to Rest on Friday

The burial arrangements for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who passed away on February 16 in a penal colony, have been finalized. Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, took to the "X" social network to announce that his burial will take place on March 1 at the Borisov Cemetery in Moscow.

Following a service at a church in the Marino district of the Russian capital, Navalny's remains will be interred at the Borisov Cemetery. The announcement comes after a delay in the release of Navalny's body, which was handed over to his mother nine days after his death.

Navalny's death has been met with challenges in arranging his funeral, with many funeral agencies reportedly refusing to assist, potentially due to fear or prohibitions imposed by authorities. Despite these obstacles, Navalny's supporters are determined to ensure he receives a dignified farewell.

The funeral proceedings are expected to draw attention both domestically and internationally, as Navalny's death has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns about human rights violations in Russia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Navalny, burial, funeral, opposition

Related Articles:

Navalny's Death: Shocking Revelations of a Proposed Exchange Plan

Shocking revelations have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, with claims suggesting a sinister plot involving a proposed exchange orchestrated by Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev

World » Russia | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:30

Ukrainian Intelligence Reveals New Details on Navalny's Death

Ukrainian military intelligence, headed by GUR Director Kyrylo Budanov, has declared that Alexei Navalny, the prominent Kremlin critic, died of natural causes

World » Russia | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:29

Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation

In a diplomatic showdown following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Bulgaria summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:10

Russian Anti-Putin Cell Planned Navalny's Prison Break

A clandestine anti-Putin faction within Russia plotted to free opposition figure Alexei Navalny from a Siberian prison camp

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 18:11

Christo Grozev will Investigate Navalny's Death

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his work with Bellingcat, has launched an inquiry into the untimely demise of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:26

Trump Compared Himself to Navalny

Former US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism after comparing his legal woes to the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in prison

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin's Nuclear Ultimatum: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Means War!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO nations, cautioning them against the deployment of troops to Ukraine and emphasizing the risk of a nuclear conflict

World » Russia | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:37

Next Invasion? Tensions Rise as Transnistria Seeks Russian Support Against Moldova

Amidst an alleged "economic blockade imposed by Moldova", the parliament of Transnistria, a self-proclaimed republic unrecognized by the international community, has issued an appeal to Russia for assistance

World » Russia | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

Putin's Allies Warn Macron: Don't Repeat Napoleon's Mistakes!

In a stern warning to French President Emmanuel Macron, allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against any potential deployment of foreign troops into Ukraine, drawing parallels to Napoleon Bonaparte's ill-fated invasion of Russia in 1812

World » Russia | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Russian Documents Reveal Criteria for Tactical Nuclear Weapon Use and the Threat of China

Recently leaked classified documents shed light on Russia's readiness to utilize tactical nuclear weapons in military scenarios, suggesting a lower threshold for nuclear engagement than publicly acknowledged

World » Russia | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:09

Lavrov Warns Against NATO Troop Deployment in Ukraine: "Use Your Heads!"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a scathing rebuke to European leaders, particularly targeting French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of deploying NATO ground troops to Ukraine

World » Russia | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 11:12

Russia Implements Six-Month Ban on Gasoline Exports

To address increased domestic demand and facilitate refinery maintenance, Russia has announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1

World » Russia | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria