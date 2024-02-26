Jackals Spotted In the Burgas Sea Garden

The wild animals were spotted by passersby in the late hours in the Burgas Sea Garden, and photos were shared on social media.

“At midnight, because I exercise a bit later, then I have free time, I came with my bike and had a headlamp, I passed by here and the jackal crossed my path. I stopped the bike and started chasing it into the bushes and managed to take a picture of it. It ran away somewhere. I have noticed that there are dozens of jackals on the way to Sarafovo, they can be heard howling, but for the first time I see them in the Sea Garden”, said Georgi Karidov from Burgas to "24 Chasa".

The reason for the appearance of jackals in the Sea Garden is the favorable conditions for their development.

“The jackal is an invasive species. Until about a hundred years ago, it was observed very rarely - only in the southernmost parts of the Black Sea coast. In recent years, the population has increased significantly, including spreading into Central Europe. In 2011, it was spotted in the Vienna Woods in Austria, it exists in Hungary, and Romania in considerable numbers. Bulgaria is the country in Southeastern Europe with the largest jackal population”, explained Neven Karavasilev, head of the hunting and fishing association “Lebed” - Burgas.

According to him, jackals have been observed in the Sea Garden for the last 3-4 years, especially in the outskirts of the city, near the salt pans and Lake Atanasovsko. He reassures people by pointing out that jackals do not attack humans.