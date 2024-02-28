Denkov Criticizes GERB's Focus on Ministerial Portfolios Amid Priorities Shift

Weather in Bulgaria on March 1st: Rain and Fog Expected
Friday's weather forecast paints a varied picture across Bulgaria, with different regions experiencing a mix of conditions ranging from rain showers to snowfall and fog
In a notable development in Bulgarian politics, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed strong criticism towards GERB's recent proposal, emphasizing a significant shift in priorities away from reforms and towards ministerial positions. Denkov's remarks came at the outset of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, shedding light on the current political landscape.
"GERB's proposal on Tuesday changes radically the priorities that we set out nine months ago. Instead of continuing efforts for reforms, the focus is placed on ministerial portfolios and struggling for positions," stated Prime Minister Denkov, underscoring his disapproval of the proposed shift in agenda.
According to Denkov, such a change in priorities is unacceptable. He advocated for staying the course laid out nine months prior, prioritizing the completion of set tasks, particularly those related to combating corruption and reforming the judicial system. Denkov emphasized the need for political courage to advance the governance and legislative program of the current government.
"We don't accept such replacement of priorities. Let us complete the tasks, which are set out under the conditions that we agreed nine months ago. Once we have completed the steps that we set out for the fight against corruption and reforms in the judicial system in the next few months, then we are ready to discuss with GERB how to go forward," Denkov asserted.
The Prime Minister's comments underscored a clear stance against diverting attention from critical reform initiatives, suggesting that the government should remain steadfast in its commitment to its original agenda.
Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has sparked debate after signing a letter with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, expressing Bulgaria's willingness to assist Ukraine with various measures
In a hearing at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Defense Minister Todor Tagarev assured deputies that Bulgaria has neither discussed nor intends to send troops to Ukraine.
Another Bulgarian national has been apprehended in the United Kingdom on allegations of espionage for Russia
In a decisive move that could shape Bulgaria's political landscape, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has outlined a pivotal timeline for the country's next steps
Bulgaria is gearing up to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Todor Tagarev's remarks during a hearing in the parliamentary defence committee on Wednesday
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion