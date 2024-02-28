Denkov Criticizes GERB's Focus on Ministerial Portfolios Amid Priorities Shift

In a notable development in Bulgarian politics, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed strong criticism towards GERB's recent proposal, emphasizing a significant shift in priorities away from reforms and towards ministerial positions. Denkov's remarks came at the outset of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, shedding light on the current political landscape.

"GERB's proposal on Tuesday changes radically the priorities that we set out nine months ago. Instead of continuing efforts for reforms, the focus is placed on ministerial portfolios and struggling for positions," stated Prime Minister Denkov, underscoring his disapproval of the proposed shift in agenda.

According to Denkov, such a change in priorities is unacceptable. He advocated for staying the course laid out nine months prior, prioritizing the completion of set tasks, particularly those related to combating corruption and reforming the judicial system. Denkov emphasized the need for political courage to advance the governance and legislative program of the current government.

"We don't accept such replacement of priorities. Let us complete the tasks, which are set out under the conditions that we agreed nine months ago. Once we have completed the steps that we set out for the fight against corruption and reforms in the judicial system in the next few months, then we are ready to discuss with GERB how to go forward," Denkov asserted.

The Prime Minister's comments underscored a clear stance against diverting attention from critical reform initiatives, suggesting that the government should remain steadfast in its commitment to its original agenda.