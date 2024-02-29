Lavrov Warns Against NATO Troop Deployment in Ukraine: "Use Your Heads!"

World » RUSSIA | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 11:12
Bulgaria: Lavrov Warns Against NATO Troop Deployment in Ukraine: "Use Your Heads!" @Wikimedia Commons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a scathing rebuke to European leaders, particularly targeting French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of deploying NATO ground troops to Ukraine.

Lavrov's remarks came in response to Macron's comments, which hinted at the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. Lavrov, known for his candid statements, did not mince words, suggesting that leaders contemplating such actions should engage in more rational and safer deliberations for the stability of Europe.

"It seems to me that those who not only express such thoughts, but even allow them in their heads, should still use this head for more rational thoughts, safer for Europe," Lavrov remarked, emphasizing the need for prudence in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

Furthermore, Lavrov criticized the Western coalition's intention to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, labeling it as a potentially suicidal move. The Russian Foreign Minister's remarks underscored Moscow's staunch opposition to Western military involvement in the region, warning of dire consequences should such actions be pursued.

In addition to his critique of Macron's statements, Lavrov also addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to resolve the crisis, characterizing it as an ultimatum rather than a genuine attempt at negotiation.

"Zelensky said that this will not be considered negotiations, but a normal person understands that this means an ultimatum. Zelensky has never refrained from ultimatums - his entire 10-point formula was and remains an obvious ultimatum," Lavrov asserted, highlighting the contentious nature of Zelensky's approach to diplomatic dialogue.

The Russian Foreign Minister's comments come amid heightened tensions in the region, with Ukraine and its Western allies advocating for a robust response to Russian aggression. Lavrov's blunt assessment serves as a stark reminder of the deep divisions and divergent interests at play in the Ukraine crisis, underscoring the challenges facing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

