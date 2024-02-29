Lavrov Warns Against NATO Troop Deployment in Ukraine: "Use Your Heads!"
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a scathing rebuke to European leaders, particularly targeting French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of deploying NATO ground troops to Ukraine.
Lavrov's remarks came in response to Macron's comments, which hinted at the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. Lavrov, known for his candid statements, did not mince words, suggesting that leaders contemplating such actions should engage in more rational and safer deliberations for the stability of Europe.
"It seems to me that those who not only express such thoughts, but even allow them in their heads, should still use this head for more rational thoughts, safer for Europe," Lavrov remarked, emphasizing the need for prudence in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.
Furthermore, Lavrov criticized the Western coalition's intention to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, labeling it as a potentially suicidal move. The Russian Foreign Minister's remarks underscored Moscow's staunch opposition to Western military involvement in the region, warning of dire consequences should such actions be pursued.
In addition to his critique of Macron's statements, Lavrov also addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to resolve the crisis, characterizing it as an ultimatum rather than a genuine attempt at negotiation.
"Zelensky said that this will not be considered negotiations, but a normal person understands that this means an ultimatum. Zelensky has never refrained from ultimatums - his entire 10-point formula was and remains an obvious ultimatum," Lavrov asserted, highlighting the contentious nature of Zelensky's approach to diplomatic dialogue.
The Russian Foreign Minister's comments come amid heightened tensions in the region, with Ukraine and its Western allies advocating for a robust response to Russian aggression. Lavrov's blunt assessment serves as a stark reminder of the deep divisions and divergent interests at play in the Ukraine crisis, underscoring the challenges facing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Putin's Nuclear Ultimatum: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Means War!
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO nations, cautioning them against the deployment of troops to Ukraine and emphasizing the risk of a nuclear conflict
Next Invasion? Tensions Rise as Transnistria Seeks Russian Support Against Moldova
Amidst an alleged "economic blockade imposed by Moldova", the parliament of Transnistria, a self-proclaimed republic unrecognized by the international community, has issued an appeal to Russia for assistance
Putin's Allies Warn Macron: Don't Repeat Napoleon's Mistakes!
In a stern warning to French President Emmanuel Macron, allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against any potential deployment of foreign troops into Ukraine, drawing parallels to Napoleon Bonaparte's ill-fated invasion of Russia in 1812
Russian Documents Reveal Criteria for Tactical Nuclear Weapon Use and the Threat of China
Recently leaked classified documents shed light on Russia's readiness to utilize tactical nuclear weapons in military scenarios, suggesting a lower threshold for nuclear engagement than publicly acknowledged
Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny to Be Laid to Rest on Friday
The burial arrangements for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who passed away on February 16 in a penal colony, have been finalized
Russia Implements Six-Month Ban on Gasoline Exports
To address increased domestic demand and facilitate refinery maintenance, Russia has announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1