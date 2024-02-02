Shipka Monument: New Opening Hours And Free Entry on March 3rd

Weather In Bulgaria: Breezy Weekend With Cloud Breaks And Mild Temperatures
The atmospheric pressure will decrease, but it will remain higher than the average for the month.
Starting today, the working hours of the Shipka Monument of Freedom on St. Nicholas Peak will be changed, as announced on the official Facebook page by the National Park Museum “Shipka Buzludzha”.
The monument will be open for visits from 9:00 to 17:00, with tickets available until 16:30.
In connection with the celebrations of Bulgaria’s National Holiday on March 3rd, The Shipka Monument of Freedom will offer free admission and remain open for visits after the conclusion of the official part of the event. On this day, it will operate with extended hours, welcoming visitors until 19:00.
The program of the celebration near the Shipka Monument will commence with a prayer conducted by Metropolitan Kyprian of Stara Zagora. Following this, there will be a screening of the film “The Volunteers at Shipka”, directed by Plamen Miryanov, based on the ode by Ivan Vazov. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony, floral tributes, and a concert by the “Army Song Quartet”.
